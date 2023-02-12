Letters to the Editor Sunday, Feb. 12

|
Entitlement and whining need to stop
In Los Angeles, you don’t have to pay your rent. In fact, the LA Board of Supervisors just extended the eviction moratorium for a couple of months. That means, if you don’t pay your rent, you can’t be evicted.
There are people in LA who haven’t paid rent in three years. This is lunacy.
How do you get investment in housing if the owner can’t rent it out and get paid?
Progressives say tenants are “entitled” to protection.
Entitlement pops up everywhere these days. In New York City, activists are telling migrants they are entitled to a luxury hotel room. They are protesting their transfer to a facility in Brooklyn.
Are college grads “entitled” to student debt forgiveness? The president put the program in place. The education department says they are “working hard to get students the relief they are entitled to.”
You don’t have to pay it back. You are entitled not to pay.
How about work? We hear a lot about quiet quitting, where you don’t do your best, you just slide by.
Or the shoplifting surge, the guy who walks out of the store with a bag of food. Is he entitled to it, because food is a necessity and he doesn’t have enough of it?
It’s the left that started this. The rise of socialism in the last few years coincides with the rise of the entitlement mentality.
It won’t be reversed until you have to pay off your loans, pay the rent and quit whining.
Domenico Dicaprio
Voorheesville
City must change to boost Mont Pleasant
There was a time when residents from the city of Schenectady and beyond came to shop in the Mont Pleasant neighborhood, where they frequented the numerous bakeries, fish market, hardware stores, grocery store, diners and hair salons.
So, how did it happen that Mont Pleasant, according to top city officials, became a neighborhood with the most crime, more seniors and children, more poverty, more run-down buildings, lack of decent housing, lack of projects, lack of funding for keeping it from decaying?
Mont Pleasant residents are dealing with helicopters flying overhead, multiple shootings, stabbings, robberies, bar brawls, car break-ins, car windows smashed, chaos from the schools spilling out onto the streets, establishments refusing to deliver to Mont Pleasant, elderly being threatened and their property trashed, etc. It is too much for the police to handle?
In the meantime, millions and millions of dollars and projects are earmarked for other neighborhoods.
Whenever Mont Pleasant residents request a project, they are told, “We can’t find a suitable place,” or Mont Pleasant just has not even been considered. Solution: Numerous buildings can be demolished, as is being done in other neighborhoods.
The bottom line is there has to be a change in how the City Council operates.
For starters, as is done in other cities, there needs to be a representative for each district in order to give residents from every district a ‘voice,’ and to be treated equally.
Flora L. Ramonowski
Schenectady
Posted by the creature et’s go brandies a nazi oriented posts such as the one below define him
HE does not support this country often arguing in favor of hostile countries. Surely not someone who merits the massive amounts of attention he desires
It’s important to recognize a facist position for what it is and if you promote it identify if for what it is American DEMOCRACY thankfully does not support involuntary sterilization of
Posted by let’s go Brandon on Jan 31 2023 own it dude don’t hide behind your fake name
“Okay if the women gets an abortion then she obviously does not want children why just sterilize her so she can have all the unprotected sex with as many partners as she wants and never have to worry about abortions? No different than suggesting men getting a vasectomy. You are correct men cannot get an abortion, yet a women would not need one is it weren’t for a man.”
Mr dicaprio some of the crimes you describe are just that crimes the rest is just nonsense. The left does not encourage or endorse crimes and you know that. Stop trying to embellish your point with lies. Why not list specific examples to show how the left encourages crimes. RENT RELIEF in the time of a pandemic is not a crime most landlords received subsidized rent. . Student loan debt relief is not a crime AT THIS TIME It is under Supreme court review
Please try to have a good day Sir. REMEMBER we are fortunate to live in this great Democracy
When will Corporate Socialism and Corporate Whining end? Have people really already forgotten how corporate greed led to the financial crisis of 2008, where CEOs made off with millions, got billions in OUR tax funded bailout funds, and then complained that they were being painted in a negative light by the government. But sure, let’s blame the regular folks that are being victimized by corporate greed in every aspect of their life and not the perpetrators of corporate consolidation that allows them to avoid competition, control markets, and exploit their customers.
The Chaos King Trump has created a corrupt party characterized by infighting, just what he wants, as this would empower his followers to look to the “Chosen One” to restore order through the demand for absolute loyalty to him as the Leader (Fuhrer) of a White “Christian” Nationalist party, the former GOP. Mahr’s take on it is hilarious:
February 11, 2023 Politics, Republicans
Mediaite has the transcript:
“It was a big week politically, the State of the Union address. Don’t worry. You don’t have to say you saw it. I didn’t either. It’s f—ing ridiculous, this thing. The state of our union is uncivil.
That’s what it is. I saw the clips. Oh, my God. Republicans – Biden’s trying to make a speech and they act like it’s a bachelorette party at a comedy club.
Marjorie Taylor Greene was screaming and shouting and yelling and heckling and booing! It’s the f—ing State of the Union, not the Rocky Horror Picture Show, you dumbass.
And today, James Carville – he gets in trouble because he said it was white trash on display. So the people who are always about ‘you’re snowflakes’ got a little snowflakey about it.
And they were like, ‘Oh, that’s that’s not fair. You don’t use that.’ Yes, that’s very insensitive. We don’t use the term white trash anymore. We call them poorly-tattooed Americans.
Did you see Marjorie Taylor Greene? She wore a fur collar. She said to send a message. What’s the message? ‘I’m a pimp’? She wore a white dress, white coat, white fur collar.
Picked out at her favorite department store. Dullards. It’s from the Ku Klux Klan’s new Kouture line.
And the other big brouhaha at the State of the Union – the Republicans – they can’t even get along with themselves. Mitt Romney said to George Santos, you’re an ass.
Which is kind of like Mormon for ‘eat s–t, motherf—er.’ And Santos said, ‘It’s not the first time I’ve been told to shut up, especially by people from privileged backgrounds.’
Oh, fight the power, Brenda. Santos said this is the whole reason he started Black Lives Matter.”
Whoville, it never fails to amaze me that people like Mr. DiCaprio are blind to corporate welfare. They are never critical of handouts to businesses, especially big businesses. However, they want to throw out all government housing programs because of isolated cases of abuse. Even then, the root of the problem is the narrow-minded mean-spirited southern governors, DeSantis and Abbott, busing migrants to northern states, all for political gain.
We need comprehensive programs to expedite the process of immigration and to fight homelessness in the United States. Government interventions such as minimum wage, SS, Medicare, ACA, Section 8 housing and a host of others are far more beneficial than a $2t. tax cut for the rich and tax “loopholes” that allowed Exxon to pay only 2.8% of its billions of dollars in profit to the federal government.
We have socialism for the rich which the GOP loves and now they want strict “free enterprise” for the rest of us.
Big air bag Santo wants props for being a smart capitalist with his financial advisor, make his money now calls for more taxes and entitlement programs. Once again you sit on your fat teachers pension on the backs of working class and call for corporations to give up their profits for entitlement programs. People like you do not see the corruption and abuse in the programs you mentioned. Look at social security the politicians used those funds as a piggy bank and give aways for votes. If used for the intended reason it wouldn’t going bankrupt. They keep pushing retirement later and later. The public housing the federal government is getting out of the public housing and privatizing it because it is a money pit proposition. It coddles and encourages people to make only a certain amount of money or they loose their benefits. I owned a few income properties until I got to the point where tenants had more rights to my OWNED property than I did. Lost over $20k in rents over the years and paid $4-5k in repairs every-time a tenant left or was evicted. These properties were in nice areas Bellevue, Woodlawn, Goosehill. I was once told by a judge to offer $$$$ to encourage a tenant to vacate for failure to pay rent.
You pontificate on socialist ideology when you no longer contribute to the system. You are a parasite on the system and you infect it with your 1960’s radical groomers posts.
Washington Post:
“After helping prince’s rise, Trump and Kushner benefit from Saudi funds”
“In early 2021, as Donald Trump exited the White House, he and his son-in-law Jared Kushner faced unprecedented business challenges. Revenue at Trump’s properties had plummeted during his presidency, and the attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters made his brand even more polarizing. Kushner, whose last major business foray had left his family firm needing a $1.2 billion bailout, faced his own political fallout as a senior Trump aide.
But one ally moved quickly to the rescue.
The day after leaving the White House, Kushner created a company that he transformed months later into a private equity firm with $2 billion from a sovereign wealth fund chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Kushner’s firm structured those funds in such a way that it did not have to disclose the source, according to previously unreported details of Securities and Exchange Commission forms reviewed by The Washington Post. His business used a commonly employed strategy that allows many equity firms to avoid transparency about funding sources, experts said.
A year after his presidency, Trump’s golf courses began hosting tournaments for the Saudi fund-backed LIV Golf. Separately, the former president’s family company, the Trump Organization, secured an agreement with a Saudi real estate company that plans to build a Trump hotel as part of a $4 billion golf resort in Oman.
The substantial investments by the Saudis in enterprises that benefited both men came after they cultivated close ties with Mohammed while Trump was in office — helping the crown prince’s standing by scheduling Trump’s first presidential trip to Saudi Arabia, backing him amid numerous international crises and meeting with him repeatedly in D.C. and the kingdom, including on a final trip Kushner took to Saudi Arabia on the eve of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.
New details about their relationship have emerged in recently published memoirs, as well as accounts in congressional testimony and interviews by The Post with former senior White House officials. Those revelations include Kushner’s written account of persuading Trump to prioritize Saudi Arabia over the objections of top advisers and a former secretary of state’s assertion in a book that Trump believed the prince “owed” him.
They also underscore the crucial nature of Trump’s admission that he “saved” Mohammed in the wake of the CIA’s finding that the crown prince ordered the killing or capture of Post contributing opinion columnist Jamal Khashoggi.”…
——-
There are no words for this type of American disloyalty, let alone from a president and his family. – Now add the scores of all the scum-bag and criminal activity from this family, and what does that say about the current. MAGA supporters like Little Willy 🤭and no- brain?
The lead Donkey clown did you forget about the QUEEN Shrew Pelosi ripping up the SOTU address on live T.V. but that was okay because it was Trump. You truly put the @$$ in Donkey clown. Same as C.S. and his rants about a landlord not receiving rent for his properties. That landlord is still expected to pay his taxes but as a donkey clown you are one that sits with his finger in his bum hoping to pull out a plumb. You know it is better to be thought an idiot unless you chose to open your mouth an prove it. Maybe you are one the criminal deadbeats that do not pay their rent.
Congratulations for being examples of the DUMB CHUCK club.
Let’s go dancing brandies your flaming rage aimed at hard working teachers and pensioners seems like a misfire you might get more attention repeating your lies from earlier this week think before you take aim at teachers and the elderly dude. Fkameon oh don’t forget to repeat your ideas about sterilizing women dude you’re a real winner you sound more like Putin daily.
LOONIE LOU WHO keep reaching if they had this they would have already used it. Deflection from the true criminal Biden family and deep state.The computer shop guy already getting death threats makes a post if I disappear or found dead it was the Biden’s.
The [email protected]$$ duo Biden and Trudeau pat each other on the back for their quick response for shooting down another object. Really the MSM wage the dog propaganda never ends. And the ICP donkey clowns right their to lap it it up SEWIEEEEE donkey , donkey , donkey….
Let’s go Brandies based 9n today’s posts hates teachers pensioners certainly the Bidens and now Mr Trudeau and let’s not forget his plans for women. Flaming like a maniac Mr Restifo and Santo you’ve pushed the brandies to the edge now the Bidens are hunting some computer repair man. Let’s all take a minute and let the flamer calm down.
Gentlemen, I think we should stop responding to F–JoeBiden’s posts. The irrational content, extreme frustration, anger, jealousy, fear, adulation of the wealthy, contempt for the poor and minorities comes through loud and clear. I say let his posts speak for themselves. Let’s stop pretending he has anything meaningful to say. Let’s stop encouraging him by responding. I am going to try to make this my last response. As in the case of Ephrata, where I proved him wrong, he simply ignores the information and doesn’t respond.
Mr Santo I agree he behaves like a mentally challenged brandies but allowing his blatant lies to be posted daily is exactly what he wants. I will agree that not responding will deprive the bran but his lies with such skill that his posts have to be corrected somehow. For example I consider his posts on sterilizing women to be borderline criminal and will continue to post it daily as a warning for the unsuspecting w
The MAGA, including vocalists and exhibitionists and divas like F___youBiden are deep into “The Boy Who Cried Wolf” territory. Going back to the original ‘Obama is a Kenyan’, they were so-o-o-o confident they’d uncovered some vast left wing conspiracy.
Not one single thing they’ve screeched and screamed about, and stamped their feet and pounded their little fists over, has been shown to be real.
Not one single thing.
So, keep crying “Wolf”, F___youBiden, marincic, space commander flynn. To most, you simply look more and more unhinged as you continue to produce nothing. And the more you carry on, the less chance anyone will support your silly cause(s).
Christophe, I understand and respect your need to respond to F—Joe Biden. I just don’t want to give him the credibility he craves by reading or responding to his garbage; at least for a while, I will not even skim what he posts. He gives me a headache and appears to be the worst of the awful MAGA mob.
DUMB CHUCK CHRIS. My post stated that if a women uses abortion as birth control and does not want children then sterilization should be considered. I also stated that if a man continues to get multiple women pregnant and does not support the children he produces should have a vasectomy. It is not the responsibility of society to continually pay for abortion as birth control. I have also stated in cases of incest and rape or the health of the women is in jeopardy then abortion is the right thing to do if the women makes that choice. But the millions of babies murdered in the spirit of convenience or not ready to have a child or I cannot afford another child. IN MY OPINION that is murder for convenience.
I do not seek any of your responses to my posts I write what I want. It is typical of the DUMB CHUCK donkey clowns need to feel they own this page and spend all day waiting for someone to post position so you can attack. No one disagreed with your posts yesterday but DUMB CHUCK Chris started it with the abortion post. Two days in a row you all live a sad existence like the old man waiting for the kids to walk on his lawn so he can yell at them.
So you retired old has beens that pontificate about the old glory days of your radical 1960’s glory days of fighting the man… You have become what you protested, you encourage government control in everyday lives, tell people what to think, how to think, what to eat, what not to eat, to the point the tell you how to think. Your hippie rebellion has created the cesspool that is the Democratic Socialist party. That to is coming to an end and I will continue to post the opposition to your propaganda.
So enjoy your Geritol and bran muffins while you tittle-wink the day away while the good people of this country continue to work and drive the Socialist out of the government.
SEWIEEE DONKEY DONKEY DONKEY.
“Wolf!!”, no … wait..”Squirrel!”
“wait… no, Wolf!”
“Another wolf!”
“…look, a squrrel!”
“o my god, the sky is falling too!!!”
Hunter Biden’s business dealings are being investigated by the DOJ and there is no evidence the President is interfering. Kushner should be the top priority of House inquiries and DOJ investigations. Adding to what Lou posted earlier: Vanity Fair 5/23/22
“Back in April, The New York Times reported that Jared Kushner’s four years of Saudi ass-kissing and murder-excusing had paid off in the form of a $2 billion investment from the kingdom‘s sovereign wealth fund to his newly formed private equity firm. That struck a lot of people—ethics officials among them—as pretty shady given that far from having impressed would-be clients with his investing prowess, the panel that performs due diligence for the Saudi fund concluded that no one in their right mind would give the former first son-in-law a dime. Among other concerns, the panel noted that management was “inexperience[d],” that the kingdom would be responsible for “the bulk of the investment and risk,” that its fee seemed “excessive,” and that the firm’s operations were “unsatisfactory in all aspects.” Given those reservations, it warned that the country’s Public Investment Fund should stay far, far away from Kushner’s firm—a recommendation that was overturned by the fund’s board, which happens to be led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, i.e., the guy who approved a plan to kidnap, kill, and dismember a journalist via bone saw and benefited from Kushner’s unwavering support within the White House and reported insistence that the prince could “survive the outrage just as he [had] weathered past criticism.” (Again, just so it‘s abundantly clear, the “outrage” and “criticism” were over a Saudi dissident and U.S. resident being chopped up into pieces.)
So, it wasn’t that difficult for people to put two and two together and infer that Kushner’s firm seemingly got $2 billion to invest—and at least $25 million to pocket regardless of performance!—as a thank-you for being so good to a human rights-abusing autocrat. And a new story from the Times suggests, somehow, even further shadiness than that.”
I’d just like to point out that there have been plenty of *civil* debates here. But there has a helluva lot more mindless spleen-venting from MAGA cultists here and everywhere that leave no room for discussion, or negotiation, of show any interest at all of coming to common ground. And frankly show anti-American sentiments more than anything else.
“But the millions of babies murdered in the spirit of convenience or not ready to have a child or I cannot afford another child. IN MY OPINION that is murder for convenience.
I do not seek any of your responses to my posts I write what I want.”
So, you must think this is your forum and we should all just back off it?
We’re past working with you, as if there ever was a chance.
You’re a raving loon. We get that much.
ive got to agree ignore the fascist Brandies he babbles like a fool but Ill go with Stalka the creep should be watched. He presents involuntary sterilization in such a civilized light I dont think he even understands the babble coming out of his Nazi supporting simple loud mouth
Good thing it’s still winter and Phil saw his shadow so the right-wing snowflakes can continue to whine without fear of melting. Do all your complaining now because spring is on its way. Maybe worry about your own sad life and don’t worry yourself with the lives of women, black people, or LGBTQ folks that have no bearing on how sad and pathetic your own lives are.
Anthony
I agree Ignore them unless you briefly point out their ignorance. The problem is they don’t know they are idiots. My hope is that don’t over the edge and decide to hurt someone like the Extreme MAGAs did. I think these people have been rejected all their lives and found a place where they are given the attention they crave. They might even be Incels.
Guy, Incels are often the most prone to gun violence; their frustration often leads to brutal attacks on society generally, the young men they envy, and the women they fear, loathe, and desire. I hope they are not incels. If they are, they should seek immediate help as this is a very dangerous condition.
Meanwhile, more evidence, not online rumors, in the case against Trump and Kushner in their, possibly criminal, dealings with Saudi-Arabia: The Daily Beast 2/12/23
Donald Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, have both found themselves flush with Saudi money since they left the White House, according to The Washington Post—raising potential conflict concerns ahead of 2024. Filings with the Securities and Exchanges Commission showed Kushner took $2 billion from a Saudi investment fund chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, employing a tactic that (initially) shielded its foreign source. Trump himself has hosted Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournaments, while his company negotiated a $4 billion agreement with a Saudi firm to develop a Trump-branded golf resort in Oman. Trump and Kushner developed a close relationship with the Saudi regime during their time in the White House, including even after Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder. “I think it was an obvious opportunity for them to build their Rolodexes,” ex-Trump official John Bolton told the Post. A Trump spokesperson, meanwhile, claimed the former president simply used his “superior negotiating skills” on America’s behalf.
Yes Tony, but you’re forgetting to realize all the money made from those billions of “negotiated” (definitely not “quid pro quo”) Saudi dollars will trickle down to MAGA loyalists. – Word is out that tRump is offering a 1% discount on the purchase of the next round of his digital trading cards.
Kushners was a paid government official but the Saudi deal took place after he left office. He also rented the mansion owned by the Chilean firm that just got booted from the rare earths mining in MN. Due to water quality issues. Just fascinating. Maybe there’s a laptop out there somewhere oh wait we don’t need one there’s plenty of evidence.
From Senator Ron Johnson, “who has taken heat for suggesting that funding for Medicare and Social Security should not be automatically renewed each year, but instead become discretionary spending subject to annual congressional review” (AFL-CIO) now criticizes Biden for his handling of the Chinese balloons:
February 12, 2023 Republicans, Trump cultists
The Hill reports:
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) said President Biden is “detached from reality” and “delusional” about the threat posed by China, after the U.S. shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that traveled over the country earlier this month.
“He’s detached from reality. He’s delusional,” Johnson said of Biden on FOX News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.” “He says that we have control over it. We don’t. And the fact that he doesn’t acknowledge the fact that what is happening here is alarming and puts our nation in peril is itself alarming.”
What Johnson, who was likely involved in Trump’s “fake elector” scam, does not tell us is what Biden should have done beyond shooting down the balloons. He doesn’t explain the nature of the “delusion” Biden has about China’s threat to the U.S. It is the Republican version of Goldilocks but the porridge is never just right. Biden waited too long to shoot the balloon down. Biden was trigger happy and shot the balloon down too soon. Biden doesn’t realize the seriousness of the threat China poses. Johnson, what did you want him to do, nuke Beijing? This guy is a selfish moron blinded by partisanship and personal ambition who sees everything through the lens of “What’s in it for me?” What an ass. He is like the other Republican MAGA jerks in Congress, Hawley, Greene, Boebert, Gaetz, Clyde, Gosar et. al. Really, really sad that the American voters have given such power to such AWFUL people.
Really, really, sad that a another country is showing us this much disrespect. They smell liberalism in the air, weakness. Let’s see if the gaslighter in chief can figure it all out, maybe he’ll yell at them from a teleprompter. That’ll show them.
Weakness would be telling the world you trust your enemy before your own military. No excuse for that.
Weakness would be finding stooges to do your dirty work to avoid accountability, like paying off your hookers.
Weakness would be not being man enough to admit you lost.
Weakness would be cheating on your wife while she’s carrying your baby.
Weakness would be telling your supporters you’ll lead them in their insurrection, and then cowering in your armored limosine.
And weakness is pointing the finger at, and constantly attacking the other side while ignoring your own glaring problems.
Domenico Dicaprio you are 100% correct, please ignore these leftie blind mice donkey clowns that have taken over this comment section like the insane clown posse that they are. Most normal people feel as you do.