Letters to the Editor Sunday, Feb. 12

Entitlement and whining need to stop



In Los Angeles, you don’t have to pay your rent. In fact, the LA Board of Supervisors just extended the eviction moratorium for a couple of months. That means, if you don’t pay your rent, you can’t be evicted.

There are people in LA who haven’t paid rent in three years. This is lunacy.

How do you get investment in housing if the owner can’t rent it out and get paid?

Progressives say tenants are “entitled” to protection.

Entitlement pops up everywhere these days. In New York City, activists are telling migrants they are entitled to a luxury hotel room. They are protesting their transfer to a facility in Brooklyn.

Are college grads “entitled” to student debt forgiveness? The president put the program in place. The education department says they are “working hard to get students the relief they are entitled to.”

You don’t have to pay it back. You are entitled not to pay.

How about work? We hear a lot about quiet quitting, where you don’t do your best, you just slide by.

Or the shoplifting surge, the guy who walks out of the store with a bag of food. Is he entitled to it, because food is a necessity and he doesn’t have enough of it?

It’s the left that started this. The rise of socialism in the last few years coincides with the rise of the entitlement mentality.

It won’t be reversed until you have to pay off your loans, pay the rent and quit whining.

Domenico Dicaprio

Voorheesville

City must change to boost Mont Pleasant



There was a time when residents from the city of Schenectady and beyond came to shop in the Mont Pleasant neighborhood, where they frequented the numerous bakeries, fish market, hardware stores, grocery store, diners and hair salons.

So, how did it happen that Mont Pleasant, according to top city officials, became a neighborhood with the most crime, more seniors and children, more poverty, more run-down buildings, lack of decent housing, lack of projects, lack of funding for keeping it from decaying?

Mont Pleasant residents are dealing with helicopters flying overhead, multiple shootings, stabbings, robberies, bar brawls, car break-ins, car windows smashed, chaos from the schools spilling out onto the streets, establishments refusing to deliver to Mont Pleasant, elderly being threatened and their property trashed, etc. It is too much for the police to handle?

In the meantime, millions and millions of dollars and projects are earmarked for other neighborhoods.

Whenever Mont Pleasant residents request a project, they are told, “We can’t find a suitable place,” or Mont Pleasant just has not even been considered. Solution: Numerous buildings can be demolished, as is being done in other neighborhoods.

The bottom line is there has to be a change in how the City Council operates.

For starters, as is done in other cities, there needs to be a representative for each district in order to give residents from every district a ‘voice,’ and to be treated equally.

Flora L. Ramonowski

Schenectady

