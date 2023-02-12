Article Audio:

LOOKING AHEAD – With a new week underway, here are five events and news items our team of reporters is tracking.

SNOWSHOEING IN ST. JOHNSVILLE

Feel the snow crunch beneath your feet while taking a seasonal snowshoe-clad stroll around Soldiers And Sailors Park at 6 Lion Ave. on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Instead of getting their feet wet, novices can rise above the white powdery stuff while taking NeviTREK Snowshoes for a test walk. Just bring your coat and boots for the free activity hosted by Green Samaritans of St. Johnsville, a local environmental conservation group. Warm up with hot cocoa and enjoy other refreshments available for purchase.

— Ashley Onyon

DANCE FLURRY RETURNS

The Flurry Festival waltzes back into the Spa City on Friday, with a Winter Roots program at the Saratoga Springs City Center and the Hilton Hotel.

The weekend-long festival will include concerts, workshops and jams. There will also be a wide variety of dances, including contra, swing and blues, Irish, English country, balfolk, Czech, square dance, sean-nós/old-style Irish, Métis and French Canadian, Zydeco, samba, Israeli, and Scottish country dancing. There will not be children or family programming at Winter Roots.

It kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday and runs through Sunday. For tickets and more information, visit flurryfestival.org.

— Indiana Nash

ENHANCING UNION AVENUE MEETING

A public workshop regarding plans to enhance Saratoga Springs’ Union Avenue will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Music Hall inside City Hall. During the workshop, Ken Grey, chairperson for the city’s Complete Streets Advisory Board, will be there to hear feedback from citizens on the concept to redo a portion of Union Avenue. The workshop will include an overview of the city’s 2016 plan for the street, which includes a bike lane. A representative from JMT of New York, the city’s engineering and design consultant on the project, will also discuss the traffic study that was completed.

— Shenandoah Briere

SCHENECTADY COUNTY LEGISLATURE SET TO MEET

Schenectady County lawmakers are expected to approve a $2.5 million upgrade for the county-owned recreational ice rink facility in Glenville on Tuesday. Plans for the 20-year-old Schenectady County Recreational Facility include a 4,660-square-foot extension to make room for three additional locker rooms, and include upgrades to the building’s restroom facilities and expanding the amount of on-site parking. The proposal would also rename the facility the Ray Wemple Memorial Rink in honor of the late Ray Wemple, a former Schenectady police officer who championed the rink’s creation and served as the longtime vice president of the Schenectady Youth Hockey Association.

The Schenectady County Legislature will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Yates Elementary School, 725 Salina St., Schenectady.

— Chad Arnold

VAN GOGH VALENTINE’S DAY EVENT IN SCHENECTADY

A Valentine’s Day special, Van Gogh with live music, will be held on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Armory Studios NY in Schenectady. The Couple’s Ticket and Valentine’s Package (must be 21 years old and up with valid ID) includes entry for two to the Van Gogh digital art exhibition and the live music concert in the heart of the immersive room with a Valentine’s Day package containing a rose and a box of chocolates. For more information, visit armorystudiosny.com

— Ted Remsnyder

