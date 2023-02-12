Article Audio:

ROTTERDAM — Two months after adopting a 12-month moratorium on the construction of solar arrays, the Town Board is getting set to appoint a special committee that will be tasked with developing a new law regulating the energy-producing systems.

Town Board member Joseph Mastroianni, who is heading the initiative, said Wednesday he is still finalizing what the committee would look like, but noted preliminary plans call for a mix of residents and town officials, including those belonging to the Planning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals and employees like the town planner.

“We do want diverse representation – people of different skill sets and professions,” he said.

Mastroianni said he expects to have a proposal ready for Town Board approval later this month or in March. He encouraged anyone interested in joining the committee to contact him.

Rotterdam became the latest municipality to put a pause on the construction of solar arrays in December at the behest of residents in the area of Sandborn Road, who voiced concerns about the construction of a 20-megawatt array on an undeveloped piece of land.

The project, brought forward by East Light Partners of Massachusetts, would require clearing more than 100 acres of undeveloped land – a move that residents say would negatively impact the area’s ecosystem, disrupt the rural landscape and ultimately diminish their quality of life.

The project is now on hold while the moratorium is in place.

Mastroianni said he has been researching various aspects of solar regulations since the moratorium took effect and has been reaching out to municipalities to gain input on legislation. He also attended a public hearing on a proposed solar ordinance in neighboring Duanesburg last month.

“It’s something that everybody in New York is having to get their arms around,” he said. “It’s coming at us fast.”

Mastroianni said he’s not against solar, but raised concerns about the state’s ongoing effort to transition to clean energy, which he feels are rushed and could have long-term ramifications.

He also raised more immediate concerns about how the town would address issues like a fire at a battery-storage facility, and how the arrays would be maintained during their lifetime.

Rotterdam’s moratorium comes after state lawmakers in 2019 adopted the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which established a series of green energy goals to combat the growing threat of climate change.

In addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 85% of 1990 levels, the law requires that 70% of the state’s electricity come from renewable sources by 2030.

Municipalities throughout the region have since adopted moratoriums on solar arrays in order to update legislation in the wake of an increase in solar projects.

The town’s of Root, Canajohaire, Clifton Park and Glenville have all adopted moratoriums in recent years. Duanesburg also adopted a moratorium but is expected to adopt new legislation in the coming weeks.

The Rotterdam Town Board is expected to meet again on Feb. 22.

Contact reporter Chad Arnold at: [email protected] or by calling 518-395-3120.

Categories: Email Newsletter, News, News, Rotterdam, Schenectady County