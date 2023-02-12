Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — The garbage collection of large household items such as refrigerators could soon be changing from a weekly to a monthly schedule in a proposal before the Schenectady City Council.

The council has set a public hearing for its meeting on Feb. 13 to collect residents’ input on a potential modification to the city’s white goods collections, which includes bulky household goods such as washers, dryers and stoves to a monthly pickup schedule.

The items are currently picked up weekly alongside standard solid waste collections.

The 2023 garbage pickup schedules that were dispatched to residents in all five waste districts at the end of last year already contained the amended monthly white goods pickups, even before the proposed changes were first presented publicly to the board by Schenectady Commissioner of General Services Paul Lafond on Jan. 17.

A proposal to set a public hearing was placed on the council’s Jan. 23 regular meeting agenda but was tabled by the council in order to gather more information on the issue.

While the 2023 pickup schedules were sent out to the residents in December with the changes printed on them, the collections have proceeded weekly as normal while the city awaits a council vote on the schedule modifications.

During the council’s Government Operations Committee meeting on Feb. 6, Board President Marion Porterfield asked Lafond and Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy why the schedules had been dispersed to residents before the council had approved the white goods pickup amendments.

“They were printed with this change on them already?” Porterfield asked.

“I authorized the printing with the modification but we did not change the procedure in the field,” McCarthy replied. “But the timeline was that we would either have to reprint it or put it back another year. We’ve talked about this for a year about shifting the white goods collection to a more efficient manner. So it’s going to be one day a month as opposed to the random operation that we use now. So it’s just trying to build some efficiency into it.”

The mayor added that while the 2023 schedule mailers may have created confusion with the public, the city does not currently collect a sizable amount of white goods.

“It’s created a little inconvenience or question by the public, but the service has not been shifted,” McCarthy said during the Feb. 6 meeting. “We’re asking the council to move ahead with this so that we can modify it so that it builds a little operational efficiency into the system. The way the market is right now with recyclables with white goods, there’s actually a premium on it so most of the scrappers go out and pick it up and we’re not picking up much at all.”

Lafond noted during the meeting that there are other options for residents to dispose of white goods.

“A lot of times when appliances are delivered, the delivery guy is taking them,” he said. “You can call somebody and they’re going to take your appliances for free as long as they can have them. We’re seeing very few large household appliances like refrigerators and washers and dryers out there on the curb. We’ve got the truck out there on a weekly basis and it’s just not an efficient operation to have the truck there waiting for a call because he may have one somewhere.”

City Councilman John Mootooveren asked Lafond what would occur if the public is opposed to the change at the hearing and the board decided not to approve the schedule changes. Lafond replied that in that event the city would announce publicly that the white goods pickups would continue weekly for the rest of the year.

“We’re just going to continue doing what we’re doing now,” McCarthy added. “The date on which your garbage is picked up is marked on that card.”

While the council voted on Feb. 6 to hold a public hearing on the potential schedule changes at its Feb. 13 meeting, Porterfield said she was perturbed by the process in which the board was presented with the proposal.

“I think that the policy should have been discussed with the council and we should have had the public hearing prior to implementing it,” she said following the meeting. “Because the purpose of the public hearing is to hear from the public and what they think about what we’re planning on doing and changing our code. Oftentimes, the public has ideas that may make it an easier process because we can’t think of everything. So there’s a benefit to having a public hearing. We should stick to our process because it’s been put there for a reason.”

Categories: Email Newsletter, News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County