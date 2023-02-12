Siena men’s basketball tops Marist, ‘but that wasn’t a very good performance’

Article Audio:

ALBANY — The Siena men’s basketball program completed its second regular-season sweep in three days with a 73-65 win Sunday against Marist.

But the Saints left MVP Arena knowing the day’s game left a lot to be desired.

“It’s always better to teach lessons after wins than losses,” Siena head coach Carmen Maciariello said, “but that wasn’t a very good performance.”

Siena didn’t trail in the MAAC game’s final 31 minutes and found itself up 47-30 with less than 13 minutes to play. From there, the Saints were never truly threatened, but they also never quite put Marist away. The visiting Red Foxes never pulled within a single possession of the Saints, but missed a 3-pointer with less than four minutes to go that would’ve brought them within three of Siena. Later, Marist missed another 3 that would’ve brought it within four points of Siena with approximately 10 seconds to go.

“We were able to kind of show some resolve, but you want to make statements,” Maciariello said of the Saints’ 2-0 weekend, which included two single-digit wins against two of the three teams tied for last place in the conference. “You want to push leads from eight to 12 to 15 to 20, and so on and so forth.”

Like Maciariello pointed out, though, the Saints were fortunate Sunday in that they got to lament how “a lot of mental errors” kept them from winning in convincing fashion rather than led to a disappointing loss. Javian McCollum, who returned from a back injury in Friday’s win at Mount St. Mary’s, led the Saints with 23 points, while Andrew Platek scored 18 and Michael Eley added 11. Platek was 4 of 5 from 3-point territory in the second half to help lift Siena, while McCollum scored 18 of his points after intermission.

“A win is a win, but we’ve just got to — like Coach said — keep our foot on their neck,” McCollum said. “We can’t let them come back because we built that lead for a reason and we can’t settle down.”

Siena led 29-25 at halftime despite shooting 2 of 11 from 3-point territory and 5 of 10 from the foul line. Seven Saints scored in the opening 20 minutes, with Eley’s seven leading the team.

“We went into halftime not happy with our performance in the first half,” McCollum said.

Siena (11-4 MAAC, 17-9 overall) started the second half with a 7-0 run and soon grew its lead to 17 points, but Marist (4-11, 8-16) answered with a 21-10 stretch to put itself in position to make it interesting if a 3 from Noah Harris had connected with less than four minutes to play in regulation.

“For it to be a six-point game and Noah Harris has a 3 to [try to] cut it to three, that’s very concerning,” Maciariello said.

Marist’s Patrick Gardner led all scorers with 25 points. With 11 points, Kam Farris was the other Marist player to record double-digit scoring.

For the Saints, Jackson Stormo — who was averaging 13.5 points per game heading into Sunday’s contest — scored a season-low two points, while Jared Billups scored four points after scoring a career-high 24 points in Siena’s earlier win this season at Marist.

Sunday’s win capped a span of nearly a month for the Saints that included highs and lows, twists and turns, and tragedy and triumph. In a 29-day stretch that started with the team’s first MAAC loss, the program experienced the losses of honorary team member Evan Franz and graduate student Michael Baer’s dad John to cancer, seemingly secured its place atop the MAAC standings one weekend only to swiftly fall down a couple rungs the next, and competed with a roster that regularly had a key piece or two unavailable to play. Siena played nine games during that stretch and won five of them after starting the MAAC season with six consecutive wins.

Against Marist, Siena — for the second consecutive game — had all of its key players back available, minus senior Jordan Kellier (foot) who the Saints are holding out hope can return in time for March’s MAAC tournament.

Now in third place in the MAAC standings, but only a half-game back of co-leaders Iona and Rider, Siena next plays Friday against Quinnipiac. In the days leading up to that 9 p.m. home game, Maciariello said the Saints need to grow from Sunday’s win.

“This will be a great chance for us to kind of get these guys rejuvenated,” Maciariello said, “and, then, we’ve got a lot of teaching to do — and, then, we’ve got a lot of playing to do to make sure we’re understanding what has to be done.”

