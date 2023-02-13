Article Audio:

GREATER CAPITAL REGION — State officials recently announced $16.9 million in funds directed to resurface 10 regional roadways later this year.

The investment is part of an $100 million spending package dispersed statewide for projects affected by extreme weather. It’s set to cover nearly 36 miles of greater Albany area highways managed by three state Department of Transportation divisions.

“Weather in New York is getting more intense more often, necessitating the need for vital and timely maintenance of our infrastructure,” said state DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez.

WORK PLANNED:

SARATOGA LAKE AREA

5.8 miles of state Highway 67, encompassing Stillwater and Malta near Saratoga Lake.

CATSKILLS

1.4 miles of state Highway Route 23 and 1.3 miles of 23A in Greene County.

TACONICS

2.7 miles of state Highway 22 in Rensselaer County and 1.6 miles of U.S. Route 20 in Columbia County.

SCHENECTADY COUNTY

4.5 miles of state Highway 30 in Duanesburg.

CHAMPLAIN VALLEY

6.8 miles of state Highway 40 in Washington County.

ADIRONDACK FOOTHILLS

2.9 miles of state Highway 331 in Oppenheim.

MOHAWK VALLEY

6.8 miles on state Highway 5S in Root, Glen and Fultonville, as well as two miles of U.S. Route 20 in Sharon.

Albany County and Warren County are the only greater Capital Region counties not included in the announcement.

All of the projects are part of a five-year capital plan enacted by Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Legislature in 2021. The project totals $32.8 billion, funding bridge repairs, transit upgrades and an array of highway improvement projects.

Long-term moisture damage causes cracks in asphalt to deepen and worsen with traffic. New York Construction Materials Association president Ron Epstein maintained that asphalt roads should be repaved at least every 12 years and rehabilitated intermediately.

“What happens is anytime you get water that can saturate the surface, you end up with potential [erosion] or cracks in the asphalt and so you’re going in, basically just milling off the top and then resurfacing it so that it has more resilience,” Epstein said. “But it’s not a thought of long-term repair like you’re building a new roadway.”

Heavy commercial traffic takes a beating on state Highway 30 in Duanesburg, according to town High Superintendent Bill Reed. NYSDOT plans call to repave the route from the Schoharie County border to Easton Road for $828,000.

The most expensive local project, $3.6 million, extends from old U.S. Route 20 in New Lebanon, Columbia County, to the Massachusetts border, and the least expensive project, $448,800, extends across a small stretch of state Highway 23A in Prattsville, Greene County.

Stillwater Town Supervisor Ed Kinowski looks forward to the state’s $1.9 million investment in state Highway 67, a project expected to start at the Mechanicville city line and end on U.S. Route 9 in Malta. It’s a small portion of the 86-mile-long state highway, which extends from Rensselaer County to St. Johnsville.

“This state highway greatly enhances the daily lives of area residents, businesses and all visitors,” said Kinowski. “Periodic maintenance is absolutely essential and required to maintain vital transportation routes throughout Saratoga County.”

