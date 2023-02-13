High Schools: Stillwater claims Section II Class C boys’ bowling crown

Article Audio:

The Stillwater boys’ bowling team won the Section II Class C championship at Boulevard Bowl, totaling 5,870 pins. Hoosick Falls came in second with 5,854 and Maple Hill took third with 5,486.

Stillwater’s Connor Julian shot 1,369 over six games split between the morning (675) and afternoon (694) sessions. That places him, for the time being, No. 4 among the top six bowlers who will make up the Section II team, pending the results of the Class A sectionals today. He finished with the two best triples of the day.

Canajoharie (5,172) and Fort Plain (5,148) rounded out the top five at fourth and fifth, respectively, while Duanesburg (5,135) came in sixth.

SPARTANS WIN IN OT

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake boys’ basketball worked its way back into its game at Columbia Monday, then won the Suburban Council clash in overtime 62-52. Jackson Frame led the Spartans with 21 points and Ben Kline scored 18. The Blue Devils’ Ian Fisher Layton scored a game-high 22 points.

CBA knocked off Averill Park 56-46, despite a strong fourth-quarter push from the Warriors. Jayden Osinski, Kaelen Leak and JT Vogel knocked down a combined eight 3-pointers for the Brothers en route to 18, 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Albany rolled past Shenendehowa 73-41. Deavion Springsteen dropped 30 points, shooting a perfect 12 for 12 from the field, including six 3-pointers.

Isaiah Smith and Ryan Woodrow led a strong Schalmont attack in the fourth quarter as the Sabres pulled away for a 55-47 win over Cobleskill-Richmondville in Colonial Council action. Isaiah Smith led Schalmont with 20 points, 10 scored in the fourth.

Lansingburgh defeated Mohonasen 58-49. Wesley McIntyre led all scorers with 20 points. Andrew Batcher led the Mighty Warriors with 17, while Kameron Coats scored another 14.

A strong first half was key to Troy’s 66-59 non-league win over Utica Academy of Science. Stetson Merritt led the Flying Horses with 28 points, including four 3-pointers.

SHEN WINS, HITS 10 THREES

Shenendehowa girls’ basketball used a balanced attack and the 3-point shot to take down Columbia 65-49 in Suburban Council action. The Plainsmen nailed 10 3-pointers, Kaleigh Montanez, Maya Carpenter and Bri Carey each had three and Miranda Demura made another. Carey led three scorers in double figures with 17 points. The Blue Devils’ Alivia Landy scored a game-high 19.

Shaker’s Mady Victorian and Kris Foglia led a dominant Blue Bisons offense to a 71-44 win over Ballston Spa. The duo scored 26 and 21 points, respectively. Olivia Verdile scored 21 for the Scotties.

Averill Park beat Bethlehem 58-50. Taylor Holohan led the Warriors with 17 points. The Eagles’ Kaitlyn Robbins scored a game-high 18.

Schalmont overcame a first-quarter deficit to defeat Cobleskill-Richmondville 48-39 in Colonial Council action. Gianna Cirilla led the Sabres with 24 points.

Ichabod Crane took down Cohoes 61-27 behind 22 points from Carolina Williams. Williams went a perfect 8 for 8 from the free-throw line.

Stillwater dominated the opening eight minutes, then steadily put away Johnstown 54-22 in non-league action. Miranda Price led the Warriors with 17 points. The Lady Bills’ Julie Hisert matched Price with 17 of her own.

Corinth knocked off Schuylerville 50-36. Emily Dingman scored a game-high 25 points for the Tomahawks. Macey Koval led the Horses with 14.

ANOTHER FIRST

Adirondack United girls’ ice hockey team shutout the East Green Wave from Section I 11-0 to advance to the NYSPHSAA semifinals in Utica this weekend. Bayley Duffy and Gianna Marcantonio each scored hat tricks. Goalies Ava Reynolds and Regan Gecewicz made a combined 19 saves.

United next plays Friday at 6 p.m. against Canton at the NEXUS Center in Utica.

Categories: Clifton Park and Halfmoon, High School Sports, Rotterdam, Saratoga Springs, Sports, Sports