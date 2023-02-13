Feds: Schenectady man admits attempting to entice a child into sex acts

Article Audio:

ALBANY – A Schenectady man admitted Monday he attempted to entice a child into sex acts, federal prosecutors said.

Michael E. Robbins, II, 27, of Schenectady, pleaded guilty to the charge and is to be sentenced in July. He faces between 10 years and life in prison, prosecutors said. He pleaded guilty the day his trial was to begin.

Robbins admitted that between February and March 2021 he exchanged sexually explicit messages online with an undercover officer posing as a 12-year-old girl, in attempt to entice the presumed child into engaging in sexual acts with him, prosecutors said.

Robbins admitted he initiated the conversations with the person he believed was a child after finding the person in an online chat group for teens locally, prosecutors said.

He then admitted he arranged to meet the person in Latham and he traveled from Rensselaer to Latham with intent to meet the person he believed was 12 to engage in sexual acts, prosecutors said.

Investigators arrested Robbins shortly after he arrived.

The case was investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Benjamin S. Clark and Michael D. Gadarian.

