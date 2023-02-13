Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds to co-headline July show at SPAC

Article Audio:

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are set to co-headline a July date at Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Live Nation announced Monday.

They’re set to appear July 8 with special guest Metric.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds previously toured in 2019 with the Smashing Pumpkins. Garbage toured in 2021.

Tickets for the show are to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds released their first album in 2011. Gallagher previously served as the main songwriter, lead guitarist and occasional lead vocalist of Oasis.

Garbage debuted in 1995 with Shirley Manson, Duke Erikson, Steve Marker and Butch Vig and has remained together for the more than 25 years since.

