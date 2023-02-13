Images: Saturday’s fire in Scotia (1 video, 6 photos)

Article Audio:

SCOTIA – Images from Saturday’s fire in Scotia.

Photos from our Peter R. Barber

More: Family rescued from Saturday night Scotia fire; Some pets rescued, too

—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: Family rescued from Saturday night Scotia fire; Some pets rescued, too

@dgazette Family rescued from Saturday night Scotia fire; Some pets rescued, too – More at DailyGazette.com – Daily Gazette

—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: Family rescued from Saturday night Scotia fire; Some pets rescued, too

.

.

Categories: News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady County, Scotia Glenville