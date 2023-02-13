Images: Saturday’s fire in Scotia (1 video, 6 photos)

|
Article Audio:
SCOTIA – Images from Saturday’s fire in Scotia.
Photos from our Peter R. Barber
More: Family rescued from Saturday night Scotia fire; Some pets rescued, too
—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
.
.
More: Family rescued from Saturday night Scotia fire; Some pets rescued, too
@dgazette Family rescued from Saturday night Scotia fire; Some pets rescued, too – More at DailyGazette.com – Daily Gazette
—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
.
.
More: Family rescued from Saturday night Scotia fire; Some pets rescued, too
.
.
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady County, Scotia Glenville