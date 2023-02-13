Jason Aldean announced for SPAC in July with Mitchell Tenpenny

Article Audio:

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Country superstar Jason Aldean is set to play the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in July along with Mitchell Tenpenny and two others, LiveNation announced Monday.

Aldean is to visit SPAC as part of his Highway Desperado tour and be accompanied by Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver.

The show is set for July 16 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Ellis Medicine Concert Series.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Aldean returns to SPAC after playing the venue last in September.

