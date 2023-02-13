Man twice approached Schenectady student Friday, offered ride, district warns; Police investigating

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY – The city school district is warning parents about an incident reported Friday morning where a man twice approached a student and offered a ride.

Police are investigating, the district said.

The incident happened Friday at about 8:45 a.m. near the corner of Bradt Street and Broadway, the district said.

A man in a grey FJ Cruiser approached and spoke to the student once and drive away. The individual then returned and offered the student a ride, officials said.

“The incident was reported to police immediately and the district’s Community Engagement Officers were assigned to investigate,” the district wrote in the post Saturday to Facebook.

The vehicle and license plate have been confirmed on video surveillance, but police had yet to locate or contact the person, the district said. The individual is described as a mid-40s man, large build, bald with a medium complexion.

A police official could not be immediately reached Monday for an update.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the city police Youth Aid Bureau at 518-382-5256.

“An important reminder to all students, parents, and community members, when you see something, say something. Always monitor suspicious behavior and be aware of your surroundings,” the district wrote.

