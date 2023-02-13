Theater review: Home Made staging an artful production of an area premiere in Saratoga Springs

Article Audio:

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Young Jim Fingal, fresh out of Harvard, has just been hired by magazine executive Emily Penrose, to fact-check an article of possible journalistic gold for her struggling publication.

It seems that Gonzo author Jim D’Argata has penned a sensational and emotional essay about the suicide of a teenage boy and this may be just the piece that could save Penrose’s magazine from permanent placement in the recycling bin. But before it can be published, to avoid possible lawsuits and other conflicts, D’Argata’s piece needs to be inspected — fact-checked, as it were — to make sure that what has been written is accurate and more importantly, the truth.

But of course, the truth is rarely pure and never simple.

Adapted for the stage by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, “The Lifespan of a Fact” is based on the book by John D’Agata and Jim Fingal — who are the subject and characters in the story and, also in this subsequent theatrical TED talk. Home Made Theater is offering a tight and well-paced area premiere of this topical play, well worth a look for audiences who like their theater issue driven and ripped from the opinion pages of the newspaper.

But even when blessed with smart and pointed direction by area theater vet Laurie Larson, and a more than capable cast, the production values, at times, outshine the material. There is no argument that the evening deals with a fascinating topic, full of emotional fire and music. But while the drama doesn’t waver, the dramaturgy does. Too often the dialog becomes didactic and the tension seems overtly manipulated and clumsily crafted. But in Home Made Theater’s artful production the characters are well played and kept from crossing into caricature

Keaton Poore captures the youthful idealistic fact-checker Fingal without fault, balancing the character’s flair for exhausting exuberance with the character’s penchant to be the most annoying person on the planet to perfection.

Barbara Miner’s managing editor Emily wisely takes a more sardonic Katherine Graham approach to her vocation than that of Miranda Priestly and it’s a winning choice. The fulcrum of the play and debate, Miner is the voice of reason that often gets drowned out by the two opposing voices, but the actress’ quiet calm keeps the character’s course strong and unwavering.

J Hunter’s D’Argata, morose and brooding, is seldom a cipher and always the curmudgeon and Hunter plays it brilliantly. Larsen makes the 90 or so minutes of debate fly, by keeping the pacing brisk and the facts to the forefront. William E. Fritz set design, Steve Moulton lighting and JJ Buechner costumes top off a smart and handsome production.

The evening’s final moment, somewhat stilted by dramaturgical cliché, is given sensitive treatment by the cast and director allowing the visceral impact to land cleanly with a sobriety that places the results of the evening’s debate in the perfect take-home box.

‘The Lifespan of a Fact’

WHERE: Home Made Theater, 320 Broadway, Saratoga Springs

WHEN: Through Feb. 19

HOW MUCH: $30

MORE INFO: 518-587-4427

www.homemadetheater.org

Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts, Life and Arts, Saratoga Springs