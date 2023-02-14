95th Academy Awards odds are out: See who’s favored to win the major Oscars

|
It’s awards season in the entertainment industry, and the crown jewel event, the 95th Academy Awards, is coming March 12 to honor the best in film and movies over the past year.
The anticipation always boils over when each envelope is opened and we find out the winner, but it builds slowly, with weeks of guessing at winners and lobbying for your favorites to come.
If you really feel strongly, you can even bet on the Academy Awards. They’re offered by several major sportsbooks, which includes Caesars Sportsbook.
“Everything Everywhere All At Once,” an adventure film about a Chinese immigrant who must connect with parallel-universe versions of herself, received 11 nominations and is the favorite to win Best Picture. Caesars lists those odds at -250, meaning you’d profit $10 for every $25 you wager.
In betting odds, heavier favorites have higher negative numbers. A positive number represents an implied probability of less than 50%, with higher numbers meaning longer odds (for example, +2000 means 20-to-1 odds). The -250 odds give “Everything” an implied probability of 71.4% to be the Best Picture winner.
The only other film with an implied chance of better than 20% to win is “The Banshees of Inisherin,” a tragicomedy set in Ireland. Its Best Picture odds are set at +260, meaning you’d profit $26 for every $10 bet. After that, odds become dramatically longer: “The Fabelmans” is +900, “Top Gun: Maverick” is +1200, and no other movie has better than 40-to-1 odds.
All of the other major Oscar categories have odds-on (better than 50% implied probability) favorites, though none as heavy as “Everything” is for Best Picture.
Brendan Fraser is a -150 favorite (profit $10 for every $15 wagered) in the Best Actor market for his performance in “The Whale” as a reclusive teacher who fights obesity. The other top contenders, according to the odds, are Colin Farrell (“Banshees”) at +230 and Austin Butler, who is +300 for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in “Elvis.”
For Best Actress, Cate Blanchett is a slightly heavier favorite, checking in at -170 for her role as Lydia Tár, an orchestra conductor accused of sexual abuse in the movie “Tár.” If the odds are correct, her main competition is Michell Yeoh for the lead in “Everything.”
The duo of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, also known as The Daniels, are the favorite for Best Director, also for “Everything.” Their odds at Caesars are -135, slight favorites over two-time winner Steven Spielberg (+105 for “The Fabelmans”). Martin McDonagh is a distant third at 10-to-1 for “Banshees.”
“Women Talking” is the -175 favorite for Best Adapted Screenplay over “All Quiet on the Western Front” (+200) and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (+650).
Interestingly, even though “Everything” is the heavy Best Picture favorite, it’s an ever-so-slight underdog to “Banshees” for Best Original Screenplay. “Banshees” is -125 with “Everything” at even-money +100.
“Everything” is also favored for Best Film Editing and Best Supporting Actor, where Ke Huy Quan is one of the surest bets (-1000 odds imply a 90.9% probability of winning).
Other favorites include “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” for Best Costume Design (a very slight favorite over “Elvis”) and Best Supporting Actress (Angela Bassett); “Top Gun: Maverick” for Best Sound; “All Quiet on the Western Front” for Best Cinematography”; and “Avatar: The Way of Water” for Best Visual Effects.
ODDS FOR MAJOR ACADEMY AWARDS
(From Caesars Sportsbook as of Tuesday, Feb. 14)
Best picture
Everything Everywhere All at Once, -250
The Banshees of Inisherin, +260
The Fabelmans, +900
Top Gun: Maverick, +1200
All Quiet on the Western Front, +4000
Tár, +4000
Elvis, +8000
Triangle of Sadness, +10000
Avatar: The Way of Water, +10000
Women Talking, +10000
Best Director
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once), -135
Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans), +105
Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin), +1000
Todd Field (Tár), +1800
Ruben Ostlund (Triangle of Sadness), +5000
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett (Tár), -170
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), +125
Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie), +1200
Ana De Armas (Blonde), +2000
Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans), +3500
Best Actor
Brendan Fraser (The Whale), -150
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), +230
Austin Butler (Elvis), +300
Paul Mescal (Aftersun), +3000
Bill Nighy (Living), +3500
Best Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin, -125
Everything Everywhere All at Once, +100
Tár, +1100
The Fabelmans, +1500
Triangle of Sadness, +3500
Best Adapted Screenplay
Women Talking, -175
All Quiet on the Western Front, +200
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, +650
Top Gun: Maverick, +1500
Living, +1800
OTHER FAVORITES
Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once), -1000
Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), -270
Best Costume Design: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, +110
Best Film Editing: Everything Everywhere All at Once, -140
Best Documentary Feature: All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, -275
Best Original Score: Babylon, -120
Best Makeup: The Whale, -150
Best Sound: Top Gun: Maverick, -200
Best Visual Effects: Avatar: The Way of Water, -700
Best Cinematography: All Quiet on the Western Front, -200
Best Animated Feature: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, -1400
Best Original Song: Naatu Naatu (RRR), -220
Best International Feature Film: All Quiet on the Western Front, -2500
