95th Academy Awards odds are out: See who’s favored to win the major Oscars

It’s awards season in the entertainment industry, and the crown jewel event, the 95th Academy Awards, is coming March 12 to honor the best in film and movies over the past year.

The anticipation always boils over when each envelope is opened and we find out the winner, but it builds slowly, with weeks of guessing at winners and lobbying for your favorites to come.

If you really feel strongly, you can even bet on the Academy Awards. They’re offered by several major sportsbooks, which includes Caesars Sportsbook.

“Everything Everywhere All At Once,” an adventure film about a Chinese immigrant who must connect with parallel-universe versions of herself, received 11 nominations and is the favorite to win Best Picture. Caesars lists those odds at -250, meaning you’d profit $10 for every $25 you wager.

In betting odds, heavier favorites have higher negative numbers. A positive number represents an implied probability of less than 50%, with higher numbers meaning longer odds (for example, +2000 means 20-to-1 odds). The -250 odds give “Everything” an implied probability of 71.4% to be the Best Picture winner.

The only other film with an implied chance of better than 20% to win is “The Banshees of Inisherin,” a tragicomedy set in Ireland. Its Best Picture odds are set at +260, meaning you’d profit $26 for every $10 bet. After that, odds become dramatically longer: “The Fabelmans” is +900, “Top Gun: Maverick” is +1200, and no other movie has better than 40-to-1 odds.

All of the other major Oscar categories have odds-on (better than 50% implied probability) favorites, though none as heavy as “Everything” is for Best Picture.

Brendan Fraser is a -150 favorite (profit $10 for every $15 wagered) in the Best Actor market for his performance in “The Whale” as a reclusive teacher who fights obesity. The other top contenders, according to the odds, are Colin Farrell (“Banshees”) at +230 and Austin Butler, who is +300 for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in “Elvis.”

For Best Actress, Cate Blanchett is a slightly heavier favorite, checking in at -170 for her role as Lydia Tár, an orchestra conductor accused of sexual abuse in the movie “Tár.” If the odds are correct, her main competition is Michell Yeoh for the lead in “Everything.”

The duo of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, also known as The Daniels, are the favorite for Best Director, also for “Everything.” Their odds at Caesars are -135, slight favorites over two-time winner Steven Spielberg (+105 for “The Fabelmans”). Martin McDonagh is a distant third at 10-to-1 for “Banshees.”

“Women Talking” is the -175 favorite for Best Adapted Screenplay over “All Quiet on the Western Front” (+200) and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (+650).

Interestingly, even though “Everything” is the heavy Best Picture favorite, it’s an ever-so-slight underdog to “Banshees” for Best Original Screenplay. “Banshees” is -125 with “Everything” at even-money +100.

“Everything” is also favored for Best Film Editing and Best Supporting Actor, where Ke Huy Quan is one of the surest bets (-1000 odds imply a 90.9% probability of winning).

Other favorites include “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” for Best Costume Design (a very slight favorite over “Elvis”) and Best Supporting Actress (Angela Bassett); “Top Gun: Maverick” for Best Sound; “All Quiet on the Western Front” for Best Cinematography”; and “Avatar: The Way of Water” for Best Visual Effects.

ODDS FOR MAJOR ACADEMY AWARDS

(From Caesars Sportsbook as of Tuesday, Feb. 14)

Best picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once, -250

The Banshees of Inisherin, +260

The Fabelmans, +900

Top Gun: Maverick, +1200

All Quiet on the Western Front, +4000

Tár, +4000

Elvis, +8000

Triangle of Sadness, +10000

Avatar: The Way of Water, +10000

Women Talking, +10000

Best Director

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once), -135

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans), +105

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin), +1000

Todd Field (Tár), +1800

Ruben Ostlund (Triangle of Sadness), +5000

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett (Tár), -170

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), +125

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie), +1200

Ana De Armas (Blonde), +2000

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans), +3500

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser (The Whale), -150

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), +230

Austin Butler (Elvis), +300

Paul Mescal (Aftersun), +3000

Bill Nighy (Living), +3500

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin, -125

Everything Everywhere All at Once, +100

Tár, +1100

The Fabelmans, +1500

Triangle of Sadness, +3500

Best Adapted Screenplay

Women Talking, -175

All Quiet on the Western Front, +200

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, +650

Top Gun: Maverick, +1500

Living, +1800

OTHER FAVORITES

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once), -1000

Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), -270

Best Costume Design: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, +110

Best Film Editing: Everything Everywhere All at Once, -140

Best Documentary Feature: All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, -275

Best Original Score: Babylon, -120

Best Makeup: The Whale, -150

Best Sound: Top Gun: Maverick, -200

Best Visual Effects: Avatar: The Way of Water, -700

Best Cinematography: All Quiet on the Western Front, -200

Best Animated Feature: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, -1400

Best Original Song: Naatu Naatu (RRR), -220

Best International Feature Film: All Quiet on the Western Front, -2500

