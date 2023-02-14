High Schools: Shenendehowa girls’ basketball wins, hits 10 3-pointers against Columbia

Article Audio:

HIGH SCHOOLS – Shenendehowa girls’ basketball used a balanced attack and the 3-point shot to take down Columbia 65-49 in Suburban Council action. The Plainsmen nailed 10 3-pointers, Kaleigh Montanez, Maya Carpenter and Bri Carey each had three and Miranda Demura made another. Carey led three scorers in double figures with 17 points. The Blue Devils’ Alivia Landy scored a game-high 19.

Shaker’s Mady Victorian and Kris Foglia led a dominant Blue Bisons offense to a 71-44 win over Ballston Spa. The duo scored 26 and 21 points, respectively. Olivia Verdile scored 21 for the Scotties.

Averill Park beat Bethlehem 58-50. Taylor Holohan led the Warriors with 17 points. The Eagles’ Kaitlyn Robbins scored a game-high 18.

Schalmont overcame a first-quarter deficit to defeat Cobleskill-Richmondville 48-39 in Colonial Council action. Gianna Cirilla led the Sabres with 24 points.

Ichabod Crane took down Cohoes 61-27 behind 22 points from Carolina Williams. Williams went a perfect 8 for 8 from the free-throw line.

Stillwater dominated the opening eight minutes, then steadily put away Johnstown 54-22 in non-league action. Miranda Price led the Warriors with 17 points. The Lady Bills’ Julie Hisert matched Price with 17 of her own.

Corinth knocked off Schuylerville 50-36. Emily Dingman scored a game-high 25 points for the Tomahawks. Macey Koval led the Horses with 14.

ANOTHER FIRST

Adirondack United girls’ ice hockey team shutout the East Green Wave from Section I 11-0 to advance to the NYSPHSAA semifinals in Utica this weekend. Bayley Duffy and Gianna Marcantonio each scored hat tricks. Goalies Ava Reynolds and Regan Gecewicz made a combined 19 saves.

United next plays Friday at 6 p.m. against Canton at the NEXUS Center in Utica.

