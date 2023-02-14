Images: Ahead of their 74th Valentine’s Day married, Ann and Arthur Graham (5 photos)

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY – Ann and Arthur Graham, married Sept. 11, 1949, are celebrating their 74th Valentine’s Day married Tuesday. We visited them Monday, ahead of their latest big day.

Photos from our Erica Miller.

Story: Clifton Park couple celebrate latest Valentine’s Day in 73 years of marriage

