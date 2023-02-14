Images: Ahead of their 74th Valentine’s Day married, Ann and Arthur Graham (5 photos)

Two photos: Older woman laughs and pats older man on shoulder; Older woman speaks to older man
SCHENECTADY – Ann and Arthur Graham, married Sept. 11, 1949, are celebrating their 74th Valentine’s Day married Tuesday. We visited them Monday, ahead of their latest big day.

Story: Clifton Park couple celebrate latest Valentine’s Day in 73 years of marriage

