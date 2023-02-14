Letters to the Editor Tuesday, Feb. 14

|
Democrats trying to bankrupt country
I am ashamed of the United States and the UN for not reacting to the so-called weather balloon. How stupid can they be?
The Chinese got all of the information long before it was shot down. We don’t have a government; we have a bunch of idiots running our country.
Another stupid thing is importing and exporting our oil. Why are we buying oil? We have enough to run our country. We are sacrificing enough.
The Democrats want to raise the debt limit. Be ready for the country to go bankrupt if the Democrats get their way. Already the deficit was well over $3 trillion.
I feel sorry for the Ukrainians for not getting help sooner and for the families that lost their loved ones, especially kids and babies. Putin is no better than the devil. He did so many war crimes. Get the help the Ukrainians need now. Get those jets and tanks to them before it’s too late. Every day you hear about the Democrats wanting millions for different things. They are bankrupting America.
James Maxfield
Scotia
To kids: Put down phones, go outside
I worry when I see children with cell phones in their hands all the time. It seems like they are addicted to their phones.
When I was young, the only distraction was the television. My parents wouldn’t let my brothers and I watch it endlessly. They made us go outside. We then found fun things to do with neighbors and they became our friends. It seems like kids rarely go outside anymore.
When I did speak on the phone with a friend, it was a treat. There was a time limit in our house because we all shared the same line.
I understand why cell phones are attractive, but excessive cell phone use is not healthy. I worry that we are becoming more isolated. Our young people are texting in isolation instead of spending time with others.
Cell phones are also making us more self-centered. We tend to perform for our friends on Tik Tok, Facebook and Instagram. We are also more distracted; we repeatedly check our phones for messages.
It is ironic that a device that enables us to communicate more quickly with more people has actually made us more lonely overall. Cell phones may improve the breadth of our communication, but they cause us to sacrifice the depth of our relationships.
My advice for young people is to set aside the cell phone and go outside. Play. Get together with friends. Have fun. Come to think of it, that’s good advice for adults as well.
Raymond LeBel
Charlton
Not enough space for Trump’s crimes
Jay Janczak’s claim in his Feb. 8 letter (“Biden has done damage to country”) ignores how Biden has been successful in undoing some of the massive damage that Trump caused. Remember Trump’s frequent announcements of “Infrastructure Week”? Janczak claims that under Trump, “the country was secure and feared by our enemies.” What about the domestic terrorists, fueled by Trump, who attacked the Capitol and our own men in blue?
There is not enough word space available in this column to detail the life-long criminal activities of Donald Trump.
Phil Kellerman
East Greenbush
GAZETTE COVERAGE
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Letters to the Editor, Opinion, Opinion
Typical Democrat Socialist. A Texas farmer whose property is known for illegal crossings. He seen guys in camouflage on his property with guns. He fired a warning shot they aimed their rifles at the farmer he fires on Illegals invading his property and he gets thrown in jail for protecting his property and family. Only the Biden’s corrupt criminal syndicate would allow this. Illegal immigrants have more rights than citizens.
NEW FLASH : Biden administration confirms that shot BIGFOOT. Well it was something like Bigfoot. Well it had big feet… UMMM so there was a hairy creature in the woods and our defense department shot it. MSM report Biden administration shots a muskrat believing it was Bigfoot. Welcome to the bait switch administration … Pay attention to what is actually going on with the corrupt Biden administration.
Keep eye on the recent document called 1776 RETURN pertaining to the Jan.6 . This document was produced by our government. Let’s see where this goes.
Mr. Kellerman hopefully Mr maxwell will take the time to read your letter. Biden has put us back on track thanks for acknowledging it.
Posted by the creature let’s go brandies a nazi oriented posts such as the one below define him
HE does not support this country often arguing in favor of hostile countries. Surely not someone who merits the massive amounts of attention he desires
It’s important to recognize a facist position for what it is and if you promote it identify if for what it is American DEMOCRACY thankfully does not support involuntary sterilization of women
Posted by let’s go Brandon on Jan 31 2023 own it dude don’t hide behind your fake name
“Okay if the women gets an abortion then she obviously does not want children why just sterilize her so she can have all the unprotected sex with as many partners as she wants and never have to worry about abortions? No different than suggesting men getting a vasectomy. You are correct men cannot get an abortion, yet a women would not need one is it weren’t for a man
You can’t fire warning shots and you can’t shoot people for property crimes like trespassing. If you are going to shoot, it’d better be to stop an immediate threat of someone trying to kill you or a bystander. This isn’t partisan, it’s the law for proper use of deadly force. The farmer actually became the aggressor for firing that warning shot. You want to paint it as an issue about illegal immigrants when in reality its sanctity of human life first. You apparently value property over human life. The hypocrisy is stunning when you compare this to your earlier Pro-life posts.
Sure Bill Wemple, y dont u make them breakfast and do their laundry as well. What if the rancher was passive and the intruders killed him? He protected his property as he shouldve. Its good to see the liberals siding with people who are in this country illegally. Disgusting
Mr. Maxfield I truly feel sorry for you. You bought all the lies and fell into the Trump pit of despair. I hope one day someone you know and trust and love will sit you down and explain all that misinformation you typed on here. I know you wouldn’t believe me or anyone else on here,
Mr. Flynn 🤡 I picture you sitting on your porch with your gun and screaming at kids to get off your lawn.
The law isn’t built on what-ifs Steven, it’s built on facts. Otherwise you could justify anything if you just dream it up. Are you out there shooting the mailman for walking on your property every day? What if he’s actually there to murder you? Or to deliver a pipe bomb? Who knows, but you can’t take your chances.
Hello brick wall, (aka MAGA-ites🤪) let’s sit down and reason. Brahahaha!
“Prejudice is the child of ignorance.”
William Hazlitt
Whoville. What would you have done in that situation?
Russia is now planning to take over Moldava following the same game plan used against Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin is using Tranistria, a break-away Moldavan region, as a base of operations against Ukraine. He has violated their airspace and is using violence and subversion to overthrow the legitimate Moldavan government and replace it with a puppet government. Putin wants to prevent the admission of eastern European countries like Ukraine and Moldava into the EU and NATO. These countries want desperately to escape the horrors of life under the thumb of a Russian plutocracy.
The more power Russia gains, the weaker our position in the world.
We must send Zelenskyy all the military help he needs short of nuclear weapons and NATO soldiers. We must not use any “battlefield nuclear weapons.” I believe Putin will be broken; he will back down. The far right’s desire to stop or limit aid to Ukraine brings to mind the original America First movement, led by Charles Lindbergh, a man who honored and was honored by Adolf Hitler, and called upon America to remain neutral leading up to WWII. Imagine our lives had he prevailed.
Much of the above information came from an article in today’s DG, “Moldavan leader outlines Russian ‘plan’ to topple gov’t.” p. A7
Steve, if you really sense danger, lock all doors and windows; call the proper authorities. If intruders become violent, protecting your property by firing at them seems reasonable.
Vigilantism is not the solution and will only result in the deaths of innocents.
The rancher’s home was 150 ft from the border and he’d written a book as well describing life living at the border. Several websites show an author with Kelly’s name has published a book called Far Beyond the Border Fence, described in its Amazon listing as “a contemporary novel which brings the Mexican Border/Drug conflict into the 21st century.” The book’s protagonists are a couple—with first names that match those of Kelly and his wife—who live on the “VMR Ranch” in southern Arizona. Kelly and his wife’s ranch is called Vermilion Mountain Ranch. According to the newspaper, the book describes how the character George and his foreman “had to patrol the ranch daily, armed with AK-47s.”
Someone tell the illegal aliens that the border is closed, did they not get the memo? Kamala said its closed, Joe Gaslighter said it’s closed, Homeland Secretary said it was closed. How did the illegals, who were on his property, get there if the border is closed? Hmmmmm
When someone fires a warning shot and u dont leave, then youre basically flipping your middle finger at the property owner. If you think locking your doors will keep someone out, youre mistaken. Those windows could be kicked out in a heartbeat, what happens if theres more than one intruder? I highly doubt this was the first time he’s encountered intruders on his property. Im curious to know Arizona law on this particular situation.
Mr. Flynn 🤡how about just retreating to your home and call the authorities. And if they do make hostile moves towards your home then shoot the warning shot. I have never heard of an illegal crossing the border and attacking someone’s home on the border. You sensationalize scenarios that to my knowledge ever have happened. Your fear is driven by your racism.
“EAST LANSING, Mich. — A gunman killed three people and critically injured five students at Michigan State University on Monday night before fatally shooting himself, police said.”
I wonder if the gunman fired any warning shots befor slaughtering these kids.
Stop worrying so much about a laptop and migrants trying to survive life, and do something about changing the pathetically lax MAGA gun laws.
You’re 100% wrong. Its people like u that create the scenario for this mexican gentleman being shot. You support a government who has no intention of securing our border. Ill take the word of people who live on the border, the border authorities, and folks who live in border states. You sir are just a liberal NYer who could care less about guy’s like the rancher. Ill bet when you hear his story on how often he has to protect his home, you’ll understand it better, but then again you’re a liberal so probably not. What gives them the right to be on his land after he warned them?
Mr varoma there were 2 calls with a 2 hour delay between the first and finding the body sounds like somebody was doing some hunting a 1 million dollar bond tells you something stinks in the guys story
I’ve seen God and gun loving MAGA morons with rifles trespassing on my property attempt to shoot coyotes. – The seasonal migrant workers that ripped my old roof off were far more responsible, respectfully and welcome. I did offer them coffee, but they refused because they brought their own food.
Don’t you understand, Steve, that there are border patrol agents and, “‘autonomous surveillance towers’ whose humming, rotating heads look like Pixar’s WALL-E on a pole. The towers use thermal imaging, cameras and radar to feed an artificial intelligence system that can determine whether a moving object is an animal, vehicle or person, and beam its location coordinates to U.S. Border Patrol agents,” (WP 3/11/22) protecting our border? They are far more effective than a “beautiful wall” that is environmentally destructive and infringes on property rights. But, no system is perfect. We must crack down on those hiring illegal immigrants, one of the biggest causes of the influx. Homeland Securities Investigations (HSI) is fighting this problem:
“Through HSI’s comprehensive labor exploitation strategy, corporate officers, managers and contractors who knowingly hire, exploit or utilize unlawful workers as a business model are held accountable. These efforts protect jobs for U.S. citizens and others who are lawfully employed; eliminate unfair competitive advantages for companies that hire an illegal workforce; prevent illegal immigration and promote border integrity; and strengthen public safety and national security.” (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) An official website of the United States government.
Blah, blah, blah, duh, balloon. Blah, duh, blah, oil. Blah, duh, debt limit.
Another armchair quarterback.
“How stupid can they be?”
Certainly not as stupid as you, James Maxfield.
Oh, I understand alright as does a majority of the country. Most people know the border is a total mess and its people like you and your liberal friends that try and minimize it, blame others, side with illegal aliens over american citizens, and gaslight daily about how bad it is. How do we fund the number of people coming in such as schools, health, social services, etc. Americans are struggling today due to high inflation and people like you have no problem with 600k yearly coming in. What is the problem with a secure border? Maybe there’s something that you know that Im not aware of.
The book lays out exactly who this guy thought he was. A hero in his own story. Patrolling the border and ridding this country of the “bad guys”. Sure, if these guys attacked him, or broke into his home, or started shooting at him, those are all justifiable uses of deadly force. But his story has holes, and the fact that he’s being held on $1 million bond, means the authorities likely have evidence that is not being reported yet. First he said the smugglers pointed an AK-47 directly at him. But then he says he only fired a warning shot to scare them off? But that warning shot apparently killed an unarmed man. If someone points a loaded rifle at you, why are you shooting a “warning shot”, you’d be justified in returning fire. Then he said he couldn’t tell if the smugglers were armed or not, then later said they were carrying weapons. Would’ve been nice if Trump actually got Mexico to pay for that wall near his house, and potentially saved this man from making such a poor decision.
Lou, youre the Tom Brady of armchair quaterbacks. The GOAT. Have you woken up on the wrong side of the bed again? James has a different opinion from mine so he’s a fool. Well done Louis Restifo.
Whoville, would you mind copying and pasting that story? I’d be interested in reading it.
Completely missed point. You cannot fire warning shots. You cannot use lethal force to defend PROPERTY. You understand that? If someone is actually attacking you or others you can defend against that threat. If you knew ANYTHING about use of lethal force for civilians or police, you would know warning shots are NEVER permitted.
How would one know if a group of trespassers are there to steal property instead of intent to do physical harm, do u ask them? It sounds like this isnt the first time this gentleman has dealt with this same scenario. Wheres border security to make sure noone crosses onto the gentleman’s land? Doesnt he as a tax paying citizen deserve that or is it figure it out on your own? Unfortunately he figured it out on his own.
Pre born organization is there to help women consider having babies rather than killing their fetuses. 80% of women that hear their babies heart beat do not get abortions . Stop allowing the socialist commit genocide of minority groups
Steve, you also are doing more than your share of calling the shots from your armchair, don’t be hypocritical about the situation by calling me out.
Look, I’m no fool, and realize the border situation is a major issue that must be addressed.
We can’t go from one extreme to the other; Open the flood gates and let anyone in, or the opposite, stop any and all attempting to enter with whatever means necessary.
You can’t take the human element out of this situation, these are living breathing people, no different than any of us. – For many of them it is literally a situation of survival. Have some compassion!
There is middle ground to do something about this, but with such a political gap we seem to be at a pathetic partisan stand off. Also realize the path to US citizenship is a long arduous difficult one. It sure isn’t like it was in 1933, the year my father arrived at Ellis island.
Congratulations to Ron DeSantis for his implementation of laws stopping ESG standards. Hopefully other Republicans will follow his lead.
Oh I understand that Lou, I’m sure the majority of people coming to the border are what u described but we have no way of knowing when they cross unvetted. There’s a ton of drugs, young kids being trafficked, people with criminal records crossing as well. Whats wrong with having a secure border where you must come through a checkpoint and you must be vetted? You guys hate the wall, I can see that but whatever plan thats in place is failing badly. Way to many are crossing illegally and Im sure there’s a bunch more to the ranchers story that will come out in the days to come. Maybe frustration set in from having to protect your property on a daily basis, maybe not. We’ll see.
A border wall will never stop anyone from entering our Country, These people have traveled many miles to get here. They will find a way to enter sooner or later. Now Immigrants are flying to Canada and entering through are northern border. Most illegal immigrants are people overstaying their Visas ….Tracking those people should be a priority over a useless wall.
What? A 30 ft wall with a steel, anti-climbing plate at the top isn’t going to stop anyone from entering the country? I find that really hard to believe. They’ll find another way to enter because its not secure, of course. The scenarios you describe won’t keep everyone out but it’ll cut the numbers down dramatically. There’s always going to be people who figure out a way to get in but that’s not going to be everyone. The message the cartels are giving, from what I’m reading is the border is open. The message should be, yes you can get in if you have no baggage from where you came. You must enter a point of entry because the American Government has secured areas that we once could cross illegally. Here’s a number for you, in December 22, there were 251,000 encounters along the southwest border. I don’t think that they’ve been told the border is closed.
Disgusting faux attempt to control a narrative.
Democratic operative and former lawmaker Jon Cooper spread photos of an innocent man to his 1.2M followers claiming the Michigan State shooter was a young white male. If he had waited and let it play out, he would’ve discovered it was a middle aged african american male. Last time I knew, evil didn’t have a color but extreme liberal Jon Cooper thinks differently. I wonder what one would find if they dug in Jon Cooper’s closet, probably things that are opposite to what he preaches for money.
Hey Steve I believe China built a wall for that very reason. But because I am a conservative constitutionalist this page has opposing views. Funniest all the Elite Socialists that say walls and fences don’t work yet they build them around their high end houses. Also note they put up fences around the Capital in fear of something but hey let’s not check the people invading our country.
Mr. Flynn 🤡you can do all those things and they will still get in. You haven’t been listening. Most illegal immigrants are from over staying their Visas. Spend the money there first. Get a better tracking system for people overstaying their Visas. Hire more people to patrol the borders. Hire more judges to hear asylum cases faster. Walls can always be breached.
Mr. Brandon 🤡🤡 you’re an idiot. Seek help
China’s ancient dynasties built a wall to keep Mongol and other barbarian hordes out to simply survive. Now their current authoritarian government builds all manner of controls and other ‘walls’ to keep their people IN. That’s the real difference.
There’s a wall around the US Capitol because apparently some deluded ‘patriots’, and former veterans who forgot their oaths to the Constitution first, decided to attack the government seat and try to overturn a free and fair election. We can deal with illegal immigration if the two political parties would work together to come up with some real reforms. We won’t survive as a Republic if there are political and other groups working within our government trying to subvert the Constitution itself. Last I checked Elites in general build walls around their homes after they generate class warfare and hoard all the wealth while we squabble.
From lgb, “Congratulations to Ron DeSantis for his implementation of laws stopping ESG standards. Hopefully other Republicans will follow his lead.”
A short blurt of anyone many articles about ESG investing, job growth, career opportunities, etc. Also he has ordered the Florida State pension fund to divest and stop investing ESG. Estimates are they will lose out on about $100 million in appreciation and returns for the fund. Please take note of the 237 % job growth. Yes wise man indeed lgb and ron DeSantis
In the U.S., jobs in the renewable energy and environment sectors, grew by 237% over the last five years. Globally, the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy is forecast to result in a net increase in jobs for the energy sector.
But green jobs go well beyond solar panel installation and wind turbine maintenance.
Sustainable fashion is one of the fastest-growing green jobs sectors, averaging a 90% growth rate annually between 2016 and 2020.
The rapid expansion of ESG investing – environment, social and governance – and portfolio management is opening up new jobs in sustainable finance. In 2021, the accounting firm PwC announced that it would invest US$12 billion and create 100,000 new jobs in ESG investing by 2026.
There is also a growing demand for urban sustainability officers who can help transition cities to be net-zero carbon and more resilient. After all, the world is adding 1 million people to cities every five days and building 20,000 American football fields’ worth of urban areas someplace on the planet every day.
ESG is a back door for government control of everything you buy or use. They base your credit worthiness base on your Environmental, Social, Governance scale rather than credit worthiness. They destroy pensions and businesses.
Mr Maxfield is obviously part of the target audience of the RW scream machine media. They do excellent job of achieving one of Trumps statements of the type of citizens he likes. I won’t repeat it because it is insult to our fellow citizens, but owe so true. Look it up.
Can’t resist , Mr Maxfield the debt ceiling is to allow the Treasury to pay our credit card debt which Congress (A bipartisan effort) has already authorized and mostly spent. Want to see inflation, loss in value of saving,and investments, layoffs and more let your Congressperson know you want them to not raise the debt limit. Good luck.
ESG I suggest you read the Great Reset and educate yourself on the dangers behind ESG . Just another socialist one world order brick in the wall. DeSantis is a super hero and will make an excellent president. Funny only the Socialist supporters will stick their fingers in the light socket and say yeah feels great.
Let’sGoBrandon posts, ” Funniest all the Elite Socialists that say walls and fences don’t work yet they build them around their high end houses. ”
Don’t you understand that a fence around a person’s property is entirely different than a 2000 mile fence along the southern border? It can be more easily surveilled for people trying to climb over, break through, or tunnel under. The Wall that Trump people love is a symbol, not an effective means of border control. People have used ladders to go over, saws to cut through, and shovels to tunnel under. As I have long maintained the far right is emotional not rational and hence more impressed with symbols than substance. I repeat from above:
Anthony J. Santo
February 14th, 2023
I think you made that up Steven, but go ahead, pretend some random white guy is the victim here, and not the families of all those affected by gun violence, especially the poor woman who was a victim in the Oxford high school shooting, and now the MSU school shooting.
Hmm, take advice from actual investors about ESG, some of whom are managing my own retirement accounts quite well, or listen to a TV personality on what he thinks ESG really is. I’d say follow the money…
Whoville, the man did tweet it so your theory is dead wrong. It’s morons like him that contribute to the problems we have with race in this country. He tweeted it because he so wanted it to be a white male to use it as a political weapon. I know what you’re trying to do sir and it’s lame.
letsgobrandon
February 14th, 2023
“Hey Steve I believe China built a wall for that very reason. But because I am a conservative constitutionalist this page has opposing views”
F–JoeBiden, a person who knows nothing about the Constitution of the United States can not be a “constitutionalist.”
‘Problems we have with race’
Hmm, pretty sure the Southern Strategy contributed a whole more to race problems. Republicans still haven’t atoned for that.
lgb, You totally disagree with what I posted about ESG and it’s benefits to the economy and to individuals? No need to answer, just reading your rants or trying to as they cover the whole conservative grievance policies in one breath tells me I would not have gotten any other answer from you than the one you posted. My money is with Bill W, thank you very much.
DeSantis will flame out once he goes national with his grievance campaign, or be eaten alive if frump is still around and not in jail maybe. He is whiffing on the election police deal, and all that happened with Disney is he gets to pick the board that controls Ready Creek. No loss of special district. Several million spent on outside counsel for the Martha Vineyard silliness. How about a normal Republican if there is such a thing run for president and the Democrats put up a great candidate and have a real horse race.
Angry white supremacists are victims of racism also. They tend to blame their failures on affirmative action programs. They do not take into account the suffering that has taken place over generations, slavery, Jim Crow, de jure and de facto discrimination that put minorities at a disadvantage and justifies affirmative action programs. Resentment and bitterness often turn into violence and we all suffer from blind, ignorant rage. There are so many opportunities in life. Find the best path for yourself and don’t let emotions, jealousy, anger, and fear deter you.
For any hard right leaning MAGA republican to say I’m a “conservative constitutionalist” after promoting the“big lie,” condoning and justifying 1/ 6/21, then being just fine with gerrymandering, and suppressing minority voters, as well as disagreeing with laws that push for equality for all, is like saying “I really respect women just after raping one.”
“Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.” Did Biden say that?
Additionally being a MAGA “conservative constitutionalist“ means guns, guns, and more guns, regardless of anything including mass murder of the innocent. 💀🏴☠️