Letters to the Editor Tuesday, Feb. 14

Democrats trying to bankrupt country



I am ashamed of the United States and the UN for not reacting to the so-called weather balloon. How stupid can they be?

The Chinese got all of the information long before it was shot down. We don’t have a government; we have a bunch of idiots running our country.

Another stupid thing is importing and exporting our oil. Why are we buying oil? We have enough to run our country. We are sacrificing enough.

The Democrats want to raise the debt limit. Be ready for the country to go bankrupt if the Democrats get their way. Already the deficit was well over $3 trillion.

I feel sorry for the Ukrainians for not getting help sooner and for the families that lost their loved ones, especially kids and babies. Putin is no better than the devil. He did so many war crimes. Get the help the Ukrainians need now. Get those jets and tanks to them before it’s too late. Every day you hear about the Democrats wanting millions for different things. They are bankrupting America.

James Maxfield

Scotia

To kids: Put down phones, go outside



I worry when I see children with cell phones in their hands all the time. It seems like they are addicted to their phones.

When I was young, the only distraction was the television. My parents wouldn’t let my brothers and I watch it endlessly. They made us go outside. We then found fun things to do with neighbors and they became our friends. It seems like kids rarely go outside anymore.

When I did speak on the phone with a friend, it was a treat. There was a time limit in our house because we all shared the same line.

I understand why cell phones are attractive, but excessive cell phone use is not healthy. I worry that we are becoming more isolated. Our young people are texting in isolation instead of spending time with others.

Cell phones are also making us more self-centered. We tend to perform for our friends on Tik Tok, Facebook and Instagram. We are also more distracted; we repeatedly check our phones for messages.

It is ironic that a device that enables us to communicate more quickly with more people has actually made us more lonely overall. Cell phones may improve the breadth of our communication, but they cause us to sacrifice the depth of our relationships.

My advice for young people is to set aside the cell phone and go outside. Play. Get together with friends. Have fun. Come to think of it, that’s good advice for adults as well.

Raymond LeBel

Charlton

Not enough space for Trump’s crimes



Jay Janczak’s claim in his Feb. 8 letter (“Biden has done damage to country”) ignores how Biden has been successful in undoing some of the massive damage that Trump caused. Remember Trump’s frequent announcements of “Infrastructure Week”? Janczak claims that under Trump, “the country was secure and feared by our enemies.” What about the domestic terrorists, fueled by Trump, who attacked the Capitol and our own men in blue?

There is not enough word space available in this column to detail the life-long criminal activities of Donald Trump.

Phil Kellerman

East Greenbush

