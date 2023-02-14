NBA chalk favorite play and a road underdog: Best bets for Feb. 14

Article Audio:

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Tuesday, Feb. 14:

TOP PLAY

The play: NBA: Raptors (-7) over Magic

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m. (NBA League Pass)

Our take: The Magic are coming off an impressive win over the Bulls last night, but they now face the second leg of a back-to-back against a quality Raptors team that will have an extra day of rest.

The Raptors opted to keep their core pieces together at the trade deadline despite a disappointing start to the season which prompted trade rumors, and they instead added another talented piece in center Jakob Poeltl.

This matchup sets up well for the Raptors to win easily at home as they look to secure a playoff spot and prove the doubters wrong that said they should’ve been sellers at the deadline.

WARRIORS TO COVER

The play: NBA, Warriors (+8.5) over Clippers

The odds/bet: -110 ($11 to win $10)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 10 p.m. (TNT)

Our take: The Warriors aren’t in the best of spots on the road in the second leg of a back-to-back, but the Clippers are also facing tricky circumstances tonight.

That’s because the Clippers decided to shake up their supporting cast at the trade deadline and bring in several new role players, but the majority of the newcomers have yet to step foot in a Clippers uniform and work with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

While the Clippers will have the talent edge since their beefed-up supporting cast is set to debut in full, the Warriors have proven they can still compete without Stephen Curry and should be able to cover this wide spread.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Monday’s best bets

NBA: Nuggets (-1) over Heat (WON $30)

NBA, Rockets (+13.5) over 76ers (LOST $11)

Monday’s profit/loss: +$29 (1-1)

Total for the week: -$29 (1-1)

Total for February: -$34 (11-14)

Total for 2023: -191.50 (36-48)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

