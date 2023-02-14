Article Audio:

CLIFTON PARK — The Clifton Park Town Board released part of a report looking into the resignation of two former Town Board members, which alleges at least $25,703 in taxpayer money has been wasted in conjunction with the former members.

Town Attorney Thomas McCarthy was asked to compile a report on all of the circumstances surrounding the November resignation of former Town Board members Amy Standaert and Amy Flood.

The Town Board discussed the report at its meeting Monday. The report’s executive summary and conclusion were made public that evening. Board members expect the remainder of the report to be made public in the near future.

“For me, I was here during that time,” Town Deputy Supervisor Anthony Morelli said. “So while I was not a part of what is in this report, I was on the governing body. For me, that is very frustrating to me personally and it angers me deeply, because that’s not why I’m here, that’s not why I chose to join this board, that’s not why I ran for election a few years ago.”

The executive summary and the conclusion of the report allege that Standaert used time and town resources for personal and political gain. According to the report, she spent around 185 hours of time (an average of 4.6 hours a week) on phone calls with a town employee for “no discernable business reason” totaling $9,858 in wages and benefits “stolen from the taxpayers.” The report states that Standart colluded with a town employee to make false charges and accusations against Supervisor Phil Barrett, claiming that the supervisor physically assaulted the employee.

“The takeaways from this report are simply that the abuse of power and misallocation of town/taxpayer resources would have likely resulted in former Councilwoman Standaert’s removal from office,” Morelli said.

The report also looks at Town Highway Superintendent Dahn Bull. The report states that Bull acted “unprofessionally” for “refusing to meet with the town Aatorney.”

“Additionally, with regard to Highway Superintendent Bull,” Morelli said, “his obstructionist actions which deliberately aligned with those of the former councilwoman, coupled with the hostile, intimidating behavior towards certain rank and file employees as outlined in this report as well as that of the Bond, Schoeneck & King law firm, would certainly lead to his termination if not for holding an elected position. Regardless of the misguided actions of these two, we continue to work towards the continuous improvement of the town and our best days are ahead.”

The Town Board retained Bond Schoenick and King last May. The firm conducted an internal investigation over the summer and fall, which cost $15,845, according to the report. The report states the sole finding of the investigation was that Bull acted “unprofessionally towards a support staff member” in the Town Attorney’s Office.

Barrett and Morelli voted against retaining the law firm to conduct the internal investigation, but favored having the town attorney review the matter.

“We could just say OK it happened, and whatever, and move on, but I think that that would be doing a disservice to the town and the people who are paying these bills,” Barrett said. “And the tens of thousands of dollars that was wasted for a few individuals personal gain and ambition. That is the sad state of affairs. The taxpayers should know the facts that we have through emails and phone records and other elements.”

Standaert said she had not yet seen the report Tuesday morning and did not give further comment for this article.

Portions of the report are “dragging up old stuff,” Bull said.

“Tom [McCarthy] is making assertions and assumptions because he hasn’t talked to me about any of this,” Bull said. “I’ve asked officially if we could sit down and chat about these things and those have been ignored. I know he talks about, ‘Well this all started with him ignoring me,’ I’ve been responding to emails, I’ve been sending him information, I don’t ever hear much from him. It’s all politics I’m sure.”

Board member Lynda Walowit said she, Morelli, the town supervisor and the town attorney and the town’s citizens have been betrayed. She compared the entire situation to a “rerun of a very bad movie.”

“At some point I hope that this will come to an end and we can close this horrible chapter of our lives, and just move on to keep Clifton Park a great place to live,” Walowit said.

