Saratoga Springs city unions, deputy commissioners, others get pay raises

Saratoga Springs City Council members agreed to salary increases for all union employees this year following threats of lawsuits against the city over lost pay increases during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a city official.

All union employees in the city will receive an additional 1.5% pay increase this year on top of their already contracted 2% increases following a unanimous vote by the City Council at a recent special meeting.

At the height of the pandemic, unionized employees forewent certain step increases (contractually obligated pay increases) in order to help keep the city operating efficiently. Those steps were never fully reinstituted by the former commissioner in the 2022 budget, Commissioner Finance Minita Sanghvi said.

She said the agreement between the unions and the city officials at the time was that if the city was made whole by the federal government for any shortfalls incurred during the pandemic, it would make the unions whole again by providing those increases. But Sangvi argues the city was never really made whole. While it did receive American Rescue Plan Act money, she said, it was not like the amounts some other cities received.

“You can argue it both ways–the city saw robust sales tax, so while the ARPA funds didn’t make the city whole the city got really great sales tax,” she said. “However, that’s not what the argument here was. The argument was that the ARPA funds would make the city whole.”

Sanghvi said it was more fiscally responsible to provide some sort of pay increase than to take the issue to court, which could have cost more.

“If you know that X is going to happen, sometimes the best thing as the finance commissioner I can do is ensure that it’s within the reasonable limit that impacts the city,” she said. “That’s sort of where I was.”

She also said the city has a healthy fund balance to support such increases.

During last week’s City Council meeting, Mayor Ron Kim said one of the arguments that the unions made was in regard to inflation .

“This was based on several factors that each of the unions brought us–that essentially of course inflation has whittled down the 2% increase that they were already entitled to under their long-term contract.”

The increases to unions base salaries will cost the city the additional following amounts:

Civil Service Employees Association- $93,463

Department of Public Works- $71,216

Fire Department Administration- $3,953

Fire Department Fire Fighters- $69,311

Police Benevolent Association- $79,465

Police Administration- $2,038

Police Lieutenants- $6,783

“This does not include overtime or holiday pay,” Saghvi said during the meeting.

The council also approved pay increases for each of the deputy commissioners. Under the resolutions, the deputies will see 2% pay increases through 2026, with salaries capped at $145,000 and up to $125.35 a week for on-call pay.

Those raises will cost the city an additional $58,152.

The on-call pay could come at a maximum possible cost of $6,500 per deputy.

Ten non-union employees were also given a 2% salary increase each year through 2026, including the city’s budget director and human resources administrator. However, the contract caps those salaries at $145,000.

They will cost the city $41,520 this year.

Department of Public Works Commissioner Jason Golub, who brought the resolution forward, said the increases were negotiated to “ensure compensation and benefits were considered for budgeting and planning purposes and also to appropriately compensate all employees for their hard work for our city.”

The mayor voted against both measures for non-union employees and the deputies because he said he doesn’t believe it was transparent and that after talking to the city’s labor attorney, the attorney indicated the resolutions are not how the city should be budgeting the salaries.

While Sanghvi voted in favor of the increases, she also forewarned that without continued increases to sales, occupancy and mortgage tax revenue to offset ballooning salary and benefit costs, the city will need to either raise property taxes or cut jobs.

“I want you all, commissioners, to think about this as we step into budget season next year,” she said during the meeting.

Employee salaries and benefits currently make up 84% of the budget, she said at the meeting.

She also said her acknowledgement of the state of the city’s finances was not to say employees don’t deserve a raise.

“They really truly give everything to their job,” she said.

The city received $16.9 million in sales tax revenue in 2022, up 14.6% from 2021, according to a year-end report from the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce.

In 2022 the city received over $2.1 million in mortgage tax collections, up 3.6% from 2021. It also saw a 26.7% increase in the occupancy tax in 2022 compared to 2021.

Sanghvi said the city has instituted a strategic budgeting and forecasting committee in order to start looking at budget impacts such as potential payroll increases and other economic impacts.

“We’re trying out what are the needs of the city and how is it that the city is doing,” she said.

She said she keeps track of what is happening at the state level, such as Gov. Kathy Hochul set aside more money in the reserve should the economy take a turn and information that is coming out of the comptroller’s office. She’s also watching national indicators.

“Some of those are mixed,” she said. “You have inflation easing out, job growth looks good. There are signs that there may be a recession, there are signs that there may be slow growth. We don’t know yet.”

She said right now all the indicators look good for Saratoga Springs.

