Schalmont schools unveil tentative budget projections

ROTTERDAM — Officials at Schalmont Central School District are estimating a 4% rise in spending next year, though it remains unclear how the increase would affect the school tax levy.

Superintendent Thomas Reardon on Monday provided the district’s Board of Education with an update on the budget process, including projected state aid, which is expected to increase, and the district’s contractual obligations.

Reardon did not provide details on potential changes to the tax levy, noting the district is still in the process of finalizing numbers. Additional details on the budget are expected to be unveiled next month.

“We’re in the process now and didn’t want to give you any false information on what the district could levy should it choose to levy a tax rate,” he said.

The district is projecting just over $55.8 million in total spending for the 2023-24 academic year, a $2.3 million, or 4%, increase from the current $53.5 million spending plan. A bulk of the district’s current revenue, $29.9 million, comes from taxpayers spread out across five municipalities in three counties, including Schenectady, Albany and Montgomery.

Included in the projected spending is an estimated 5% increase for salary expenses, and a 10% increase for health insurance expenses. The district is also projecting a 3% increase in retirement spending.

Reardon, who emphasized that any spending is subject to change as the district finalizes estimates, said the district is currently in negotiations with two of the district’s bargaining units, including the teachers’ and administrators’ associations. Talks are expected to wrap up in the near future.

“We always go a little bit higher just to be on the safe side,” he said. “We plan for the worst and hope for the best.”

Also set to increase is special education spending (6%) and BOCES programming (3%). The district is planning to spend $450,000 to replace Chromebooks for students, and $245,000 for additional staffing necessitated by an enrollment increase, Reardon said.

There will also be an increase in stipends for substitute teachers, which Reardon said is necessary in order to remain competitive with neighboring districts that compete for the same positions. Substitutes are in short supply throughout the state.

Certified substitutes would be paid $130 and non-certified substitutes would receive $110 under the increases. That’s up from $105 and $95, respectively.

“This will put us in a more competitive market,” Reardon said.

But the district is also expecting to receive a significant increase in state funding, including Foundation Aid, the main source of funding that district’s rely on to fund academic programming.

Under Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed budget, Schalmont would receive $10.8 million in Foundation Aid — a $1.9 million increase from the current $8.9 million, or a 21% increase.

The increase comes on the heels of a promise by the governor to fully fund state aid following a yearslong legal dispute filed by education advocates to require the state to pay its promised amount of funding. The state has historically underfunded Foundation Aid, forcing some district’s to curtail programming in order to make ends meet.

The district also will see an increase in transportation aid and funding for a universal pre-K program, which the district hopes to move forward with in the 2024-25 academic year, Reardon said.

“These are pretty solid, but you don’t want to count your chickens before they hatch,” Reardon said.

The district is now in the process of finalizing projections and waiting for state lawmakers to finalize a budget, which is due at the end of March. From there, a final budget proposal will need to be adopted by the school board before being approved by voters in May.

The school board will meet again on March 6.

Categories: News, News, Rotterdam, Schenectady County