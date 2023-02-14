Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — City Councilman Damonni Farley responded to recent revelations that he served as both a full-time employee for the Schenectady City School District and a consultant from 2015 to 2021 during the City Council’s meeting on Monday evening.

During that time frame, Farley’s limited liability company, Common Thread Consulting, was paid approximately $581,418 from the district, not including Farley’s district salary as a community outreach specialist.

The consulting contract was not renewed when Schenectady schools Superintendent Anibal Soler assumed his current role with the district in July 2021, although the district noted the arrangement was not illegal.

The consulting and full-time positions each involve working collaboratively with community leaders and engaging district families.

During the miscellaneous comments portion of the council meeting on Monday, Farley took the microphone to defend himself a week after the Schenectady Republican Party called for his resignation from the council for alleged “double-dipping” in his contracts with the school district.

Farley began his speech by jokingly noting that he was amused to read in the news that he was making more per year in salary than he was aware of, and that his family would no longer need to clip coupons for grocery shopping.

Farley proceeded to thank the several residents who had spoken in support of him at the meeting, as well as those who supported the council’s vote to pass a resolution earlier in the meeting to support the Clean Slate Act, a proposed state law that would seal criminal records for some former prisoners after a probationary period.

“I also want to oddly thank those who might have a different position on Clean Slate and me specifically,” he said during the meeting. “Because it might not have been what their intention was, but what they did is they opened up a very important point of reflection for me. Sometimes when you’re doing the work you’re just doing it and your head is down and it’s one foot in front of the other. But I’ve gotten all these emails and phone calls from people and families who have reached out and said ‘How can we support and how can we set the record straight?’”

Farley noted that in his work with the district that he had provided services to students that were struggling with remote learning during the early days of the pandemic.

“They needed a place where they could be in front of a certified teacher, so I was a part of the collective that created that space for them with pods around the city,” he said during the meeting. “They needed us so we showed up. When it was time that we were dealing with neighboring cities and cities all across the country were burning down and cried for justice over George Floyd’s murder and the lack of accountability and small business owners here were boarding up their shops and our police were in riot gear and ready to engage with a crowd of people, we were very concerned as people who lived in the community and as leaders. I, as part of that collective, we stood in the breach there and made sure that leadership understood that people’s voices needed to be heard.”

On Jan. 7, the Schenectady GOP filed a complaint with the New York State Board of Education, calling for an investigation into the district’s former arrangement with Farley.

“The democratic process does not work when government officials betray the public’s trust,” Schenectady GOP Chairman Matt Nelligan said in a press release. “From elected representatives to government employees, there is an inherent responsibility and accountability to the people whenever taxpayer funds are used for any purpose. But with our School District failing, near the bottom of the state in performance, nearly $600,000 found their way into Damonni Farley’s wallet — instead of going to help our students.”

Following the Monday meeting, Council President Marion Porterfield said the matter was between the district and Farley.

“The School District said it was not illegal, so what is there to say?” she asked. “I’m not part of the inner workings of the School District and they made that determination.”

During the meeting, Alfred Tompkins, family support specialist with the Schenectady City School District, defended his district colleague.

“We’ve worked together for a while and when I first started working for the School District there were a number of situations where he and I were out after the hours of our work and helping families,” Tompkins said of Farley. “I think of how he so easily reached into his pocket.”

Farley concluded his remarks during the council meeting by asserting that he would continue his work with the district and the council.

“Those words won’t tear me down and they won’t tear us apart,” he said. “Because people who take that position, they can’t fathom what holds me up and holds us together. That is forged in love and our responsibility to one another. That’s reinforced time and time again by showing up.”

