School basketball: Duanesburg boys capture WAC Cup

HIGH SCHOOLS – Ethan Thompson hit a shot with just under a minute to go in the fourth quarter to snap a 39-39 tie and help Duanesburg to a 45-39 victory over Fonda-Fultonville in the WAC Cup championship game on Tuesday.

After trailing 39-37 late in the fourth, Duanesburg scored the final eight points of the game.

Thompson and Jeffrey Mulhern each had 15 points for Duanesburg. Jackson Cusack led Fonda-Fultonville with 16 points.

Duanesburg completed a 20-0 regular season.

Frailin Marrero De La Rosa scored 14 points, Deavion Springsteen added 13 points and Malachi Perry contributed 12 points as Albany erased a 33-28 halftime deficit to beat Colonie 64-59 in Suburban Council boys’ basketball action. Trey Von Owens-Coy led Colonie with 14 points, and Cam Triarchi had 12.

Brady Eitleman discord 17 points, Carson Carrow had 14 and Seth Wilson contributed 12 as Voorheesville defeated Cohoes 61-48 in the Colonial Council. Marquay Tanksley led Cohoes with 15 points. Devantel Clark and Bryce Hancock each had 11 points.

Nykim Taylor led four Mekeel Christian Academy players in double figures with 22 points in a 70-37 non-league win over Chatham. Isaiah Rose scored 16 for Mekeel, Oryan DeJesus had 12 and Caleb Hussey added 11.

DUANESBURG GIRLS WIN WAC CUP

Allison O’Hanlon scored 32 points as Duanesburg won the Western Athletic Conference Cup championship game with a 71-19 victory over Fonda-Fultonville.

Hannah Mulhern had 20 points for Duanesburg, which jumped out to a 13-0 first-quarter lead and led 41-5 at halftime. and Alexandra Moses added 13.

Jaidyn Chest scored 31 points to lead Mayfield past Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons 71-45 in a Western Athletic Conference girls’ crossover game. Chest was 9 for 9 from the foul line. Cloey Dopp added 19 points. Angelina Deitz paced Notre Dame-Bishop with 18 points, and Mia’Rose Wylie had 14.

Tanavia Turpin scored 28 of her 32 points in the first three quarters as Catholic Central cruised to a 72-48 Colonial Council victory over Ichabod Crane. Dior Dobere added 10 points for Catholic Central. Carolina Williams led Ichabod Crane with 18 points, Delaney More had 11 and Ashley Ames added 10.

Mechanicville defeated Whitehall 52-34 in a non-league game. Ella Zecca scored 16 points, and Molly DiSiena had 12 for Mechanicville. Samantha Howland led Whitehall with 14 points.

