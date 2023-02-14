Super Bowl 58: The Chiefs are odds-on favorite to repeat in hoisting Lombardi Trophy in 2024

|
Article Audio:
Super Bowl LVII is over, which sadly means it’s the end of another football season. The good news is, well, it’s only 10 weeks until the upcoming NFL Draft, a little over 5 months until training camp opens and less than 7 months until Opening Day for the 2023 season to begin.
All that being said, and after being fully depressed, we already are looking forward to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas – the first ever in Sin City – which is scheduled to be played on Feb. 11, 2024.
And if you already think you know who is going to win the big game next year, you can bet on it. In fact, Caesars Sportsbook is offering a promo through the end of the week that if you make a $50 futures bet on an NFL team to win the Super Bowl next year, you get a $25 free bet on anything you would like to use it on. In other words, you could theoretically bet on the Kansas City Chiefs to repeat at +575 (a $50 winning bet would return $287.50 in profit) and then get a free $25 bet.
What about all of the teams’ odds? Well, we have you covered. Here are the odds for all 32 NFL teams to win the title next year on Caesars Sportsbook:
ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVIII
|Team
|Odds to win
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+575
|San Francisco 49ers
|+650
|Buffalo Bills
|+700
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+800
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+900
|Dallas Cowboys
|+1600
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+2200
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+2800
|New York Jets
|+3000
|Detroit Lions
|+3000
|Baltimore Ravens
|+3000
|Miami Dolphins
|+3500
|Green Bay Packers
|+3500
|Los Angeles Rams
|+3500
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+4000
|Minnesota Vikings
|+4000
|New York Giants
|+4000
|Cleveland Browns
|+4500
|Denver Broncos
|+4500
|New Orleans Saints
|+5000
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+5000
|Seattle Seahawks
|+6000
|New England Patriots
|+6000
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+6000
|Carolina Panthers
|+6000
|Tennessee Titans
|+7500
|Atlanta Falcons
|+7500
|Washington Commanders
|+7500
|Chicago Bears
|+10000
|Indianapolis Colts
|+15000
|Arizona Cardinals
|+15000
|Houston Texans
|+20000
Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Upstate Action