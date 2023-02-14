Super Bowl 58: The Chiefs are odds-on favorite to repeat in hoisting Lombardi Trophy in 2024

By Jim Derry |
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, and Travis Kelce celebrate their win after Super Bowl 57 Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Super Bowl LVII is over, which sadly means it’s the end of another football season. The good news is, well, it’s only 10 weeks until the upcoming NFL Draft, a little over 5 months until training camp opens and less than 7 months until Opening Day for the 2023 season to begin.

All that being said, and after being fully depressed, we already are looking forward to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas – the first ever in Sin City – which is scheduled to be played on Feb. 11, 2024.

And if you already think you know who is going to win the big game next year, you can bet on it. In fact, Caesars Sportsbook is offering a promo through the end of the week that if you make a $50 futures bet on an NFL team to win the Super Bowl next year, you get a $25 free bet on anything you would like to use it on. In other words, you could theoretically bet on the Kansas City Chiefs to repeat at +575 (a $50 winning bet would return $287.50 in profit) and then get a free $25 bet.

What about all of the teams’ odds? Well, we have you covered. Here are the odds for all 32 NFL teams to win the title next year on Caesars Sportsbook:

ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVIII

Team  Odds to win 
Kansas City Chiefs +575
San Francisco 49ers +650
Buffalo Bills +700
Philadelphia Eagles +800
Cincinnati Bengals +900
Dallas Cowboys +1600
Los Angeles Chargers +2200
Jacksonville Jaguars +2800
New York Jets +3000
Detroit Lions +3000
Baltimore Ravens +3000
Miami Dolphins +3500
Green Bay Packers +3500
Los Angeles Rams +3500
Las Vegas Raiders +4000
Minnesota Vikings +4000
New York Giants +4000
Cleveland Browns +4500
Denver Broncos +4500
New Orleans Saints +5000
Pittsburgh Steelers +5000
Seattle Seahawks +6000
New England Patriots +6000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6000
Carolina Panthers +6000
Tennessee Titans +7500
Atlanta Falcons +7500
Washington Commanders +7500
Chicago Bears +10000
Indianapolis Colts +15000
Arizona Cardinals +15000
Houston Texans +20000

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

