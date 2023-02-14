Super Bowl 58: The Chiefs are odds-on favorite to repeat in hoisting Lombardi Trophy in 2024

Article Audio:

Super Bowl LVII is over, which sadly means it’s the end of another football season. The good news is, well, it’s only 10 weeks until the upcoming NFL Draft, a little over 5 months until training camp opens and less than 7 months until Opening Day for the 2023 season to begin.

All that being said, and after being fully depressed, we already are looking forward to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas – the first ever in Sin City – which is scheduled to be played on Feb. 11, 2024.

And if you already think you know who is going to win the big game next year, you can bet on it. In fact, Caesars Sportsbook is offering a promo through the end of the week that if you make a $50 futures bet on an NFL team to win the Super Bowl next year, you get a $25 free bet on anything you would like to use it on. In other words, you could theoretically bet on the Kansas City Chiefs to repeat at +575 (a $50 winning bet would return $287.50 in profit) and then get a free $25 bet.

What about all of the teams’ odds? Well, we have you covered. Here are the odds for all 32 NFL teams to win the title next year on Caesars Sportsbook:

ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVIII

Team Odds to win Kansas City Chiefs +575 San Francisco 49ers +650 Buffalo Bills +700 Philadelphia Eagles +800 Cincinnati Bengals +900 Dallas Cowboys +1600 Los Angeles Chargers +2200 Jacksonville Jaguars +2800 New York Jets +3000 Detroit Lions +3000 Baltimore Ravens +3000 Miami Dolphins +3500 Green Bay Packers +3500 Los Angeles Rams +3500 Las Vegas Raiders +4000 Minnesota Vikings +4000 New York Giants +4000 Cleveland Browns +4500 Denver Broncos +4500 New Orleans Saints +5000 Pittsburgh Steelers +5000 Seattle Seahawks +6000 New England Patriots +6000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6000 Carolina Panthers +6000 Tennessee Titans +7500 Atlanta Falcons +7500 Washington Commanders +7500 Chicago Bears +10000 Indianapolis Colts +15000 Arizona Cardinals +15000 Houston Texans +20000

