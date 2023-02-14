The Chicks announced for SPAC in August

Article Audio:

SARATOGS SPRINGS – The Chicks are set to play Saratoga Performing Arts Center in August, Live Nation announced Tuesday.

They’re set to appear Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m. with special guest Wild Rivers, as part of The Chicks World Tour 2023, according to Live Nation.

The appearance will be part of the Ellis Medicine Concert Series at SPAC.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

