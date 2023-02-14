The Chicks announced for SPAC in August

By Steven Cook |
A woman plays the violin on stage with two men backing her on guitar

Martie Maguire of The Chicks performs in October in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Article Audio:
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

SARATOGS SPRINGS – The Chicks are set to play Saratoga Performing Arts Center in August, Live Nation announced Tuesday.

They’re set to appear Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m. with special guest Wild Rivers, as part of The Chicks World Tour 2023, according to Live Nation.

The appearance will be part of the Ellis Medicine Concert Series at SPAC.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts, Life and Arts, News, News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement