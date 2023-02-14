Two drivers face DWI counts in early Sunday Malta Northway crash; Clifton Park, Queensbury drivers charged

Article Audio:

MALTA – Two drivers are facing driving while intoxicated charges in connection with an early Sunday crash in Malta, New York State Police said.

Drivers Anthony S. Alifano, 28, of Clifton Park and Tameka E. Jones, 38, of Queensbury, were each charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, misdemeanors, police said.

The incident began at about 3 a.m. Sunday on the Northway in Malta, police said.

Troopers responded there for reports of a crash and determined Alifano had been driving when he struck an unoccupied disabled vehicle on the west shoulder southbound, police said.

That impact pushed the disabled vehicle into the center lane, police said. Alifano then left the scene, but was located a short time later uninjured on Moe Road in Clifton Park. He was stopped there and charged.

After the first Northway crash, Jones, also traveling south on Interstate 87, then struck the disabled vehicle, causing her own vehicle to overturn, police said. Jones was uninjured.

Alifano’s blood alcohol content was recorded at 0.18 percent, above the legal limit of 0.08 percent. He was processed and released to a sober third party to appear in court later.

Jones’ blood alcohol content was recorded at 0.25 percent, police said. She was also found to possess controlled substances and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Jones was also processed and released to a sober third party to appear in court later, police said.

