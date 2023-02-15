Bass Pro Shops plans ‘destination retail store’ in Clifton Park

Article Audio:

CLIFTON PARK – Bass Pro Shops plans to open a new “destination retail store” in Clifton Park and is expected to submit an application to the town in the coming weeks.

Bass Pro Shops announced plans for a 70,000 square foot outdoor store in Clifton Park at the spot of the former Northstar Chevrolet near Exit 9.

“They’re (Bass Pro Shops) planning to make an application to the town in the next few weeks,” Clifton Park Supervisor Phil Barrett said. “There will be a very thorough planning review process. And, as the application moves through that process, the timeline and the plans that the company has for construction will become more clear to everyone, that’s the next step.”

The company announced the Clifton Park location would be its fourth in New York, and it would feature unique design like all other Bass Pro Shops.

“Overall it’s a very successful, national brand,” Barrett said. “Just judging by the response to the announcement that they are interested in building a store here in Clifton Park, has been incredible.”

