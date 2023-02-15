‘Destination’ Bass Pro Shops Outpost set for Clifton Park, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s announce

Article Audio:

CLIFTON PARK – Bass Pro Shops plans to open a new “destination” Outpost retail store in Clifton Park and is expected to submit an application to the town in the coming weeks.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s announced plans for a 70,000 square foot outdoor store in Clifton Park at the spot of the former Northstar Chevrolet near Exit 9 and is expected to open next year, the company said.

The town planning process is expected to start soon, Clifton Park Supervisor Phil Barrett said Wednesday.

“They’re (Bass Pro Shops) planning to make an application to the town in the next few weeks,” Barrett said. “There will be a very thorough planning review process. And, as the application moves through that process, the timeline and the plans that the company has for construction will become more clear to everyone, that’s the next step.”

The Clifton Park location would be its fourth in New York, and it would feature unique design like all other Bass Pro Shops, officials said. The store is to also include localized imagery, the company said. The store is expected to employ more than 115 people.

“Overall it’s a very successful, national brand,” Barrett said. “Just judging by the response to the announcement that they are interested in building a store here in Clifton Park, has been incredible.”

In a statement provided in a release, Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris noted Clifton Park’s proximity to the Adirondacks.

“The Adirondacks have played a huge role in our nation’s sporting heritage and our country’s world-leading history of conservation. We are honored to open our newest Bass Pro Shops in Clifton Park,” Morris’ statement read. “This location will not only pay tribute to the region’s past, but will proudly outfit the sportsmen, women and families who continue to enjoy the Adirondacks today. For that, we are humbled, excited and deep down proud.”

