Down to Business: 12 months makes a big difference for Regeneron

What a difference 12 months can make.

This time last year, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was flying high, releasing 2021 results that showed a huge jump in revenue from the “cocktail” it created in response to COVID-19, which won a big fan early in the pandemic when then-President Donald Trump was successfully treated with the virus-neutralizing monoclonal antibodies dubbed Regen-Cov.

The treatment accounted for nearly $6.2 billion of the company’s overall revenue of $16 billion in 2021, which also included sales of other drugs developed at Regeneron’s facilities in Westchester and Rensselaer counties.

But when the company released 2022 results earlier this month, the Regen-Cov bump was gone and revenue for the year was pegged at $12 billion, down 24%.

The results came with a caveat, though: that revenue really was up if the previous boost from Regen-Cov was ignored, since no 2022 sales of the treatment had occurred in this country anyway.

Confused yet? Let me explain.

In January 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration withdrew the emergency authorization that had permitted Regeneron and others to create and sell the “cocktail,” recognizing that it became less effective as the COVID-19 virus mutated.

At the time, the omicron variant dominated, and the laboratory-made antibodies, or proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off viruses, fell short, the FDA said. It kept the door ajar for renewed authorization, however, should a variant arise that could be treated.

The change came as no surprise to Regeneron, and that’s why its release of 2022 results included a comparison to 2021 without numbers in either year for Regen-Cov or Ronapreve, as the treatment is known outside the U.S., where it’s sold by Swiss biotech company Roche and the gross profits are shared.

Excluding those sales, revenue was $11.5 billion in 2022 and $9.9 billion in 2021, increasing 17% year over year, the company said.

CEO Leonard Schleifer credited “record revenue” for Regeneron’s Eylea, Dupixent and Libtayo drugs, which treat eye diseases, immunologic disorders and cancers, respectively. The company says it currently has some 35 product “candidates” in clinical development.

Regeneron isn’t giving up on battling COVID-19 either.

This year, the company plans to “rapidly move forward” with clinical trials of what it’s calling “our next-generation COVID-19 antibody” to help patients whose immune systems didn’t respond sufficiently to vaccination, Schleifer said on a Feb. 3 conference call releasing fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results.

President George Yancopoulos explained that Regeneron had identified a “potent, broadly neutralizing” COVID-19 antibody that binds outside the “spike” protein (which penetrates host cells to transmit the virus), making it effective “across all known variants” and possibly future ones, too.

The clinical trials will test this antibody, he said, with the company looking toward developing both preventive and treatment options.

Marlene Kennedy is a freelance columnist. Opinions expressed in her column are her own and not necessarily the newspaper’s. Reach her at [email protected].

Categories: Business, Opinion