ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections 2022-23: Week 18

One-time Daily Gazette ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections champion RedLiner36 won’t be winning another title this year, but he had a great Week 17. RedLiner36 posted the week’s best record, going 10-0-2.

Five players went 9-1-1, including selections leader GB-BE-ME, who now has a six-point lead over Ryan Fay with two weeks to go.

I went 8-2-2. I am in third place, seven points out of first.

Here is a look at the standings, with Week 17 records in parentheses:

GB-BE-ME 139-62-18 296 points (9-1-2)

Ryan Fay 136-65-18 290 points (8-2-2)

Me 136-66-17 289 points (8-2-2)

Kevin Sokolski 134-67-18 286 points (7-3-2)

Andy Weise 134-67-18 286 points (8-2-2)

Brian Unger 132-69-18 282 points (8-2-2)

Rowena Watson 131-70-18 280 points (7-3-2)

Matthew Ruffini 129-72-18 276 points (8-2-2)

Achilles 3-7-5 126-75-18 270 points (8-2-2)

David Trestick 126-75-18 270 points (8-2-2)

Michael Hutter 122-76-17 261 points (8-2-2)

Union Bob 122-76-17 261 points (9-1-2)

RedLiner36 122-80-17 261 points (10-0-2)

Jim Kalohn 120-81-18 259 points (9-1-2)

Towell68 120-82-17 257 points (9-1-2)

Dutch Crazy 118-83-18 254 points (9-1-2)

Christopher and Sarah Chadwick 117-84-18 252 points (8-2-2)

Rich Large 112-94-12 237 points (7-3-2)

Richard Derrick 106-95-18 230 points (7-3-2)

x-Harvey Kagan 82-90-11 175 points

Time for my Week 18 selections. There are 12 games to pick between Friday and Saturday. If you want to play, send your picks in by 7 p.m. Friday. A reminder: Make sure you have every game listed. I try to make sure you have all of the games selected, but sometimes it slips through. If you don’t have a particular game listed, you are charged with a loss. Email your picks to [email protected].

Here are my picks:

FRIDAY

Union at No. 9 Harvard — Harvard 4, Union 2

RPI at Dartmouth — RPI 5, Dartmouth 1

Brown at Princeton — Princeton 6, Brown 2

Yale at No. 1 Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 8, Yale 0

Clarkson at No. 11 Cornell — Cornell 4, Clarkson 3

St. Lawrence at Colgate — Colgate 3, St. Lawrence 2

SATURDAY

Union at Dartmouth — Union 4, Dartmouth 1

RPI at Harvard — Harvard 5, RPI 1

Yale at Princeton — Princeton 5, Yale 1

Brown at Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 6, Brown 1

Clarkson at Colgate — Clarkson 4, Colgate 3

St. Lawrence at Cornell — Cornell 4, St. Lawrence 2

