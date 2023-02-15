Fields announced for Section II boys’ and girls’ basketball tournaments

|
Brackets for the Section II boys’ and girls’ basketball tournaments were released Wednesday.
Tournament action begins Thursday with some play-in round games, with the semifinal and championship rounds set to take place from Feb. 27-March 4. The girls’ Class CC and Class C winners will meet March 3 at Hudson Valley Community College for the right to advance to the state tournament, while the boys’ Class CC and Class C champions will face off in their playoff game on March 5 at Cohoes. Championship games for the boys’ tournaments will be played at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, while the girls’ finals will be held at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.
In boys’ basketball, the top seeds are Ballston Spa (Class AA), Amsterdam (Class A), Catholic Central (Class B), Stillwater (Class CC), Duanesburg (Class C) and Northville (Class D).
The No. 1 seeds for the girls’ tournaments are Albany (Class AA), Averill Park (Class A), Albany Academy (Class B), Greenwich (Class CC), Duanesburg (Class C) and Salem (Class D).
Four area champions from a year ago earned No. 1 seeds for this year’s tournaments. On the boys’ side, only Stillwater — which reached the Class C state final — is a defending champion at the top of a field. In the girls’ tournaments, Albany, Averill Park and Duanesburg are all returning champions, with Averill Park looking to defend its state championship and win a ninth consecutive area flag.
Two top-seeded teams in this year’s tournaments are seeking their first-ever Section II championships. On the boys’ side, Class C No. 1 Duanesburg has not reached the finals since 2009. Girls’ Class B No. 1 seed Albany Academy is also in search of its inaugural area flag.
Boys’ Class AA top seed Ballston Spa hasn’t won a championship since back-to-back titles in 1963-64, and Class A top seed Amsterdam is seeking its first area title since 1995.
Multiple defending champions will be looking to make runs as higher seeds this season. Defending Class A boys’ champion Mekeel Christian Academy moved up to Class AA this season, with the Lions seeded 10th. Ichabod Crane, which won the boys’ Class B state title after entering the area tournament as a No. 6 seed, is seeded eighth in this year’s Class B field. OESJ, last year’s Class D boys’ champion, is the No. 12 seed in this year’s Class C tournament.
On the girls’ side, Schalmont, which won its first Class B state championship in 2022, is the No. 4 seed this year.
Maple Hill, which won in Class C before falling to Stillwater in the Class CC/C playoff, is the other returning boys’ champion. The other defending girls’ champion is Class D’s Hartford.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
CLASS AA
First Round
Feb. 22
1-Ballston Spa, bye; 2-CBA, bye; 14-Guilderland at 3-Saratoga Springs, 7; 13-Niskayuna at 4-Bethlehem, 7; 12-La Salle at 5-Green Tech, 7; 11-Shenendehowa at 6-Schenectady, 7; 10-Mekeel Christian at Shaker, 7; 9-Albany at 8-Bethlehem, 7.
Quarterfinals
Feb. 26
At Hudson Valley Community College: 1, 2:30, 4:30 & 6
Semifinals
March 2
At Cool Insuring Arena: 5 & 6:30
Championship
March 4
At Cool Insuring Arena: 4:15
CLASS A
First Round
Feb. 22
1-Amsterdam, bye; 2-Hudson Falls, bye; 3-Troy, bye; 4-Lansingburgh, bye; 12-Scotia-Glenville at 5-Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake, 7; 11-Mohonasen at 6-Gloversville, 7; 10-Averill Park at 7-Queensbury, 7; 9-South Glens Falls at 8-Columbia, 7.
Quarterfinals
Feb. 26
At Siena College: 11:30 a.m., 1, 2:30 & 4:30
Semifinals
March 1
At Cool Insuring Arena: 5 & 6:30
Championship
March 4
At Cool Insuring Arena: 2:30
CLASS B
Preliminary Round
Friday
19-Cairo-Durham at 14-Taconic Hills, 7; 18-Coxsackie-Athens at 15-Johnstown, 7; 17-Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk at 16-Broadalbin-Perth, 7.
First Round
Tuesday
Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk or Broadalbin-Perth at 1-Catholic Central, 7; Coxsackie-Athens or Johnstown vs. 2-Tamarac at site TBD, 7; Taconic Hills or Cairo-Durham at 3-Glens Falls, 7; 13-Greenville at 4-Fonda-Fultonville, 7; 12-Cohoes at 5-Watervliet, 7; 11-Hudson at 6-Schalmont, 7; 10-Mechanicville at 7-Schuylerville, 7; 9-Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons at 8-Ichabod Crane, 7.
Quarterfinals
Feb. 25
At Ballston Spa: 11:30 a.m., 1, 2:30 & 4
Semifinals
Feb. 28
At Cool Insuring Arena: 5 and 6:30
Championship
March 4
At Cool Insuring Arena: 12:45
CLASS CC
First Round
Tuesday
1-Stillwater, bye; 2-Chatham, bye; 3-Granville, bye; 4-Hoosick Falls, bye; 5-Greenwich, bye; 11-Rensselaer at 6-Voorheesville, 7; 10-Berlin/New Lebanon at 7-Maple Hill, 7; 9-Mayfield at 8-Lake George, 7.
Quarterfinals
Feb. 24
At Shenendehowa: 6:30 & 8
At Hudson Valley Community College: 6:30 & 8
Semifinals
Feb. 27
At Cool Insuring Arena: 5 & 6:30
Championship
March 3
At Cool Insuring Arena: 6:45
Class C/CC Playoff
March 5
At Cohoes: 1
CLASS C
First Round
Tuesday
1-Duanesburg, bye; 2-Hoosic Valley, bye; 3-Saratoga Catholic, bye; 13-Cambridge at 4-Berne-Knox-Westerlo, 7; 12-OESJ at 5-Hadley-Luzerne, 7; 11-Fort Plain at 6-Warrensburg, 7; 10-Schoharie at 7-Whitehall, 7; 9-Waterford-Halfmoon at 8-Galway, 7.
Quarterfinals
Feb. 24
At Hudson Valley Community College: 5
At Shenendehowa: 8
Feb. 26
At Hudson Valley Community College: 11:30 a.m.
At Siena College: 6
Semifinals
Feb. 27
At Cool Insuring Arena: 6:30
Feb. 28
At Cool Insuring Arena: 8
Championship
March 3
At Cool Insuring Arena: 5
Class C/CC Playoff
March 5
At Cohoes: 1
CLASS D
First Round
Feb. 22
1-Northville, bye; 2-North Warren, bye; 3- Argyle, bye; 4-Loudonville Christian, bye; 5-Hawthorne Valley, bye; 6-Germantown, bye; 10-Doane Stuart at 7-Hartford, 7:30; 9-Fort Ann at 8-Heatly, 7.
Quarterfinals
Feb. 25
At Stillwater: 11:30 a.m., 1, 2:30 & 4
Semifinals
March 1
At Cool Insuring Arena: 8
March 2
At Cool Insuring Arena: 8
Championship
March 4
At Cool Insuring Arena: 11 a.m.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
CLASS AA
First Round
Saturday
1-Albany, bye; 2-Bethlehem, bye; 3-Shenendehowa, bye; 4-Colonie, bye; 5-Saratoga Springs, bye; 6-Niskayuna, bye; 10-Schenectady at 7-Shaker, 6; 9-Ballston Spa at 8-Guilderland, 6.
Quarterfinals
Feb. 23
At Albany & Bethlehem: 6 & 7:30
Semifinals
Feb. 27
At Hudson Valley Community College: 4:30 & 6
Championship
March 3
At Hudson Valley Community College: 7:45
CLASS A
First Round
Saturday
1-Averill Park, bye; 2-Catholic Central, bye; 3-Queensbury, bye; 4-Columbia, bye; 12-Scotia-Glenville at 5-Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake, 1; 11-Troy at 6-South Glens Falls, 1; 10-Hudson Falls at 7-Holy Names, 6; 9-Amsterdam vs. 8-Mohonasen, at Schalmont, 4:30.
Quarterfinals
Feb. 23
At Averill Park & Catholic Central: 6 & 7:30
Semifinals
Feb. 28
At Hudson Valley Community College: 4:30 & 6
Championship
March 3
At Hudson Valley Community College: 6
CLASS B
Preliminary Round
Thursday
17-Mekeel Christian at 16-Cohoes, 6.
First Round
Saturday
Mekeel Christian or Cohoes at 1-Albany Academy, 6; 15-Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk at 2-Catskill, 6; 14-Hudson at 3-Ichabod Crane, 6; 13-Coxsackie-Athens at 4-Schalmont, 6; 12-Fonda-Fultonville at 5-Greenville, 6; 11-Watervliet at 6-Broadalbin-Perth, 6; 10-Glens Falls at 7-Tamarac, 6; 9-Mechanicville at 8-Schuylerville, 6.
Quarterfinals
Feb. 22
At top bracket highest seed: 6 & 7:30
At bottom bracket highest seed: 6 & 7:30
Semifinals
Feb. 25
At Averill Park: 4:30 and 6
Championship
March 2
At Hudson Valley Community College: 7:45
CLASS CC
First Round
Friday
1-Greenwich, bye; 2-Mayfield, bye; 3-Corinth, bye; 4-Maple Hill, bye; 5-Voorheesville, bye; 11-Chatham at 6-Hoosick Falls, 6; 10-Lake George at 7-Stillwater, 6; 9-Granville at 8-Rensselaer, 6.
Quarterfinals
Tuesday
At Greenwich & Mayfield: 6 & 7:30
Semifinals
Feb. 24
At Averill Park: 7 & 8:30
Championship
Feb. 28
At Hudson Valley Community College: 7:30
Class C/CC Playoff
March 3
At Hudson Valley Community College: 4:30
CLASS C
First Round
Friday
1-Duanesburg, bye; 2-Whitehall, bye; 3-Berne-Knox-Westerlo, bye; 4-Cambridge, bye; 5-Hadley-Luzerne, bye; 6-Warrensburg, bye; 10-Galway at 7-Hoosic Valley, 6; 9-Schoharie at 8-Waterford-Halfmoon, 6.
Quarterfinals
Tuesday
At Duanesburg & Whitehall: 6 & 7:30
Semifinals
Feb. 24
At Averill Park: 4 & 5:30
Championship
Feb. 27
At Hudson Valley Community College: 7:30
Class C/CC Playoff
March 3
At Hudson Valley Community College: 4:30
CLASS D
Quarterfinals
Feb. 22
1-Salem, bye; 2-Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons, bye; 6-Saratoga Catholic at 3-Northville, 6; 5-Argyle/Fort Edward at 4-Hartford, 6.
Semifinals
Feb. 25
At Averill Park: noon & 1:30
Championship
March 2
At Hudson Valley Community College: 6
