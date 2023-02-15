Flurry Festival returns to Saratoga Springs

Article Audio:

Folk dancing will take over Saratoga Springs this weekend as the annual Flurry Festival makes its return.

The Flurry “Winter Roots” Festival, which will take place at the Saratoga Hilton Hotel and City Center Complex, will offer over 100 sessions of live music and dance and feature more than 18 different dance styles, including square dancing, Scottish country dancing, and Israeli folk dance.

“There’s something for everyone,” said Flurry Festival founder Paul Rosenberg. “Everybody should have a good time with it.”

It will be the festival’s first in-person session since February 2020, just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Capital Region.

“We only missed two years but it seems like forever,” Rosenberg said. “It’s just really exciting to be coming back and seeing old friends again — that’s such a big part of it — as well as meeting new people and introducing new people to the fun.”

“There will be a sense of homecoming,” said Jacqueline Schwab, member of the quartet Bare Necessities, who will be performing at the event this weekend.

In fact, the festival’s title, “Winter Roots,” is an homage to its long-awaited return. Though this year’s operations are relatively smaller than previous years, due to COVID-19 safety measures, administrative manager Danielle Enblom says that the festival is making an effort to revive its pre-pandemic spirit.

“After the challenges of COVID, we’re really trying to regroup and return to our roots and core values,” Enblom said.

The festival’s core values include community-building and inclusivity which, according to Schwab and Jeremiah McLane from the duo Wheezer and Squeezer, is easy to come by with folk dancing.

“There is a worldwide community of people who love this community of dancing — folk, contra, English, Scottish — and we love seeing each other,” said Schwab. “It welcomes everybody as long as you are respectful of other people there.”

“It’s a community with lots of different kinds of people too — young and old, people of different backgrounds,” said McLane. “It is a mix, and that, actually, is kind of cool.”

The Flurry has historically been one of the largest folk dance and music festivals in North America according to its website. As a result, it has been one of the best scenes for folk dancers in the Northeast and beyond to connect with each other every year. Bill Matthiesen, from the Lanesborough, Massachusetts-based trio Spare Parts, is looking forward to returning to this tradition.

“It’s a type of get-together where you get to know people,” said Matthiesen. “That’s something that people have really really missed.”

Though the event is centered around dance, beginners need not feel intimidated to join in on the fun. Rosenberg, who will be leading contra dance this weekend, used to be too afraid to even be near the dance floor at weddings or clubs.

“I was so incredibly frightened and self-conscious that I would hide in the bathrooms while the music was playing,” Rosenberg said.

Now, one of the favorite parts of his job is teaching beginners and helping them to grow their confidence to dance.

“The fact that I do it for a living shows how people can change their lives so I love showing beginning dancers that they can do it too,” Rosenberg said.

He also added that, because the Flurry is so large and diverse, it is the optimal place for beginners to let loose.

“You really can pick and choose which event you want to go to and there’s lots of choices,” Rosenberg said. “The Flurry is definitely the place to try out things and the whole purpose of the festival is to have people learn new dances.”

This year’s Flurry Festival will be located in the Saratoga Hilton Hotel and City Center Complex and runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets will be available at the door and attendees will be required to show vaccine documentation and a negative rapid test on the day of entry. Masking will be optional but encouraged as well. More information can be found at flurryfestival.org.

