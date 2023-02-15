Former Schenectady official Carl Olsen arrested in prostitution sting

|
Article Audio:
SCHENECTADY — The former longtime head of the Schenectady Office of General Services was arrested in a prostitution sting in Schenectady Tuesday.
Carl Olsen, who served in the city from 1991 until leaving in 2014 for a post as director of operations at Empire State Plaza, was one of nine individuals arrested on Tuesday in a Schenectady Police Special Investigations Unit prostitution detail in the area of State Street and Swan Street.
Olsen, 63, was arrested and charged with Patronizing a Prostitute in the third degree, a Class A misdemeanor.
According to allegations from an undercover state trooper from the New York State Police VGNET unit filed in court, Olsen offered the undercover officer $40 to engage in oral sex at approximately 12:01 p.m. on Tuesday.
Olsen, a Scotia resident, retired last year from his position with the state.
The eight additional suspects arrested in the sting were each charged with Class A misdemeanor counts of Patronizing a Prostitute in the third degree: Khalid Ahmed, 36, of Schenectady; Mark Lemire, 50, of Altamont; James Parker, 50, of Schenectady; John Hartley, 72, of Schenectady; Ganga Sukraj, 51, of Schenectady; Cezary Drzymalski, 68, of Schenectady; Samuel Hernandez, 67, of Schenectady; Kenneth Wiley, 57, of Schenectady
Those arrested were processed and released to appear in court later.
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County