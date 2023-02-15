Foul shots down the stretch help UAlbany top UMBC in America East women’s basketball

Article Audio:

BALTIMORE — Playing without Morgan Haney or Lilly Phillips and managing to not have any players foul out despite four of them finishing with four, UAlbany made its foul shots down the stretch to earn a 74-67 win over UMBC in America East women’s basketball action Wednesday.

UAlbany (12-2 AE, 18-10) stayed atop the league by a half-game over Vermont, which won a low-scoring game over New Hampshire Wednesday.

UMBC (9-5, 12-13) led after the first quarter 18-13, but UAlbany held the Retrievers to 1-for-15 shooting in the second quarter to take a 28-21 halftime lead.

UMBC started the third on a 12-2 run to tie it at 33 before the Great Danes went on an 8-0 run of their own.

Just 1:10 into the fourth quarter, Lucia Decortes and Ellen Hahne each had four fouls. UMBC closed the gap to 48-47 with 6:31 left, but Grace Heeps hit her second 3-pointer to give UAlbany some breathing room. A bit later, Helene Haegerstrand found Kayla Cooper on two consecutive high-lows to give UAlbany a 55-48 lead.

UAlbany’s last field goal came with 2:50 left, and from then on, all the points came from the foul line.

Keelah Dixon led four UMBC double-digit scorers with 17 points.

Haegerstrand led all scorers with 25 points, her second-highest total this season that included going 8 of 11 from the foul line. She also had five assists.

Cooper, who also had four fouls, finished with a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds. Fatima Lee finished with a season-high 15 points. Hahne finished with an efficient six points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal.

UAlbany hosts Maine at 7 p.m. Saturday for its Senior Night at Hudson Valley Community College.

Categories: College Sports, Sports, UAlbany