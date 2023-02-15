Free Fishing Day schedule in New York announced

Article Audio:

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday the 2023 dates for Free Freshwater Fishing Days in New York. The requirement for a freshwater fishing license is waived during the following six days: Feb. 18-19; June 24-25; National Hunting and Fishing Day, Sept. 23; and Nov. 11.

DEC offers several resources for those interested in learning how to fish, including the I FISH NY Beginners’ Guide to Freshwater Fishing, which provides information on everything from rigging up a fishing rod, to identifying a catch to understanding fishing regulations and helpful tips for those interested in ice fishing.

There’s also a video series that complements the Beginners Guide that can be found on DEC’s YouTube channel.

DEC’s Places to Fish websites are a reliable source of information when planning a fishing trip. DEC recently released a new feature within DEC’s official app, HuntFishNY, called ‘The Tackle Box.’ Now, fishing regulations, boating access and stocking information are all available within a map-based interface from the convenience of a smartphone.

In addition to Free Fishing Days, there are “learn to fish” opportunities available through DEC-approved free fishing clinics. For a list of what’s currently scheduled, visit the DEC website. The site will be updated as new events are added throughout the year.

Free fishing day participants are reminded that although the requirement for a freshwater fishing license is waived during free fishing days, all other fishing regulations remain in effect. With the exception of free fishing days, anglers who are 16 years of age or older must have a valid fishing license. For more information on purchasing a license, visit the DEC website.

Categories: Sports, Sports