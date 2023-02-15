Fulton County man linked to white supremacist groups now among three indicted in Johnstown bank heist plot

Article Audio:

ALBANY — A Fulton County man linked to white supremacist groups is among three men indicted earlier this week, accused of conspiring to commit an armed bank robbery in Johnstown, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Gloversville resident Luke Kenna, 43, along with Nassau County resident Michael Brown Jr. and Pennsylvania resident Brian Tierney are accused of plotting to rob Community Bank on North Comrie Avenue last fall, prosecutors said.

Kenna, who is currently being held at Fulton County Jail and has also been listed as from Johnstown, was initially arrested on weapons charges in November after he was allegedly found with a ghost gun and body armor at a Bleecker Street traffic stop. He faces up to 15 years on local charges and 5 years on a federal charge, which prosecutors filed against him in December.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Wentworth-Ping is the lead prosecutor on the case. The investigation is still ongoing.

Each of the men worked nicknames while working together: “Lt.” was Kenna; Brown Jr. was “Russ”; Tierney was “Wodanaz,” according to the indictment. Brown Jr. and Kenna met up in Johnstown on Nov. 26 and a month earlier co-planned a “Warrior’s Lodge” event in the North Country, but it’s unclear how all members of the group became connected.

In an affidavit filed at the time of Kenna’s federal arrest, an investigator described Kenna as running a self-defense “primitive” survival skills business named Tyr Tactical Training in Gloversville and notes that the Instagram profiles for both Kenna and Tyr “include images consistent with white supremacist ideology, including sonnenrad, pagan symbols/runes, confederate flags, pine tree symbols, and skulls, along with posts showing firearms, edged weapons, and other tactical and survival gear.”

According to the indictment: Around Nov. 14 Kenna started a group chat titled with the Nazi “SS” symbol on an encrypted messaging application, in which he and the other two allegedly mapped out plans to rob the city arterial district bank using a secret language connected to the film business.

Days later, Kenna took photos and video of the bank and sent them to the alleged co-conspirators.

Tierney is accused of ordering handgun parts “for use” in the alleged heist, and at one point — the day after Kenna’s arrest — sent the Gloversville man photographs of a handgun and a signal jamming device. Police noticed Kenna had similar technology after noticing signal troubles at a traffic stop.

Involved in the probe are state and local police, in addition to FBI agents working out of Albany, Philadelphia and Richmond field offices.

Federal officials declined to comment on all matters related to the case outside of court documents and a press release provided.

Tyler A. McNeil can be reached at 518-395-3047 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @TylerAMcNeil

Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, News, News