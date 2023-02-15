High Schools: Duanesburg girls’ basketball takes conference cup win over Fonda-Fultonville

Article Audio:

HIGH SCHOOLS – Allison O’Hanlon scored 32 points as Duanesburg won the Western Athletic Conference Cup championship game with a 71-19 victory over Fonda-Fultonville.

Hannah Mulhern had 20 points for Duanesburg, which jumped out to a 13-0 first-quarter lead and led 41-5 at halftime. and Alexandra Moses added 13.

Jaidyn Chest scored 31 points to lead Mayfield past Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons 71-45 in a Western Athletic Conference girls’ crossover game. Chest was 9 for 9 from the foul line. Cloey Dopp added 19 points. Angelina Deitz paced Notre Dame-Bishop with 18 points, and Mia’Rose Wylie had 14.

Tanavia Turpin scored 28 of her 32 points in the first three quarters as Catholic Central cruised to a 72-48 Colonial Council victory over Ichabod Crane. Dior Dobere added 10 points for Catholic Central. Carolina Williams led Ichabod Crane with 18 points, Delaney More had 11 and Ashley Ames added 10.

Mechanicville defeated Whitehall 52-34 in a non-league game. Ella Zecca scored 16 points, and Molly DiSiena had 12 for Mechanicville. Samantha Howland led Whitehall with 14 points.

