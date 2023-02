Images: Duanesburg boys’ and girls’ basketball teams take conference cups (15 photos)

Article Audio:

HIGH SCHOOLS – Duanesburg’s boys’ and girls’ basketball teams each took their conference cup titles Tuesday over Fonda-Fultonville.

Photos from the games from our Peter R. Barber

More: Duanesburg boys capture WAC Cup; Duanesburg girls’ basketball takes conference cup win over Fonda-Fultonville

—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: Duanesburg boys capture WAC Cup; Duanesburg girls’ basketball takes conference cup win over Fonda-Fultonville

—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: Duanesburg boys capture WAC Cup; Duanesburg girls’ basketball takes conference cup win over Fonda-Fultonville

—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: Duanesburg boys capture WAC Cup; Duanesburg girls’ basketball takes conference cup win over Fonda-Fultonville

.

.

Categories: High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Rotterdam, Sports, Sports