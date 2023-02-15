Letters to the Editor Wednesday, Feb. 15

Article Audio:

Trump should be charged over Jan. 6



I am a registered Republican, but I am ashamed of the GOP since the advent of Trump a.k.a. Cadet Bone Spurs, a name given to him by Maureen Dowd, an opinion writer for the New York Times.

Fred Trump, a not-so-honest father, bribed a not-so-honest doctor to say that Donald had bone spurs to keep him from being drafted. Rumors of Fred being a member of the Ku Klux Klan also surfaced, demonstrating the quality of human that he was. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

The group that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, were charged with seditious conspiracy. Wouldn’t it follow that the person who organized it also be charged?

Jane Reisenger

Schenectady

New Rotterdam board owed thanks



So let me get this straight about the Rotterdam board and Viaport. Both Evan Cristou and Samantha Miller Herrera approving this, even though Samantha Miller Herrera abstained on the deal with Viaport. The former board entered into basically an illegal contract with Viaport and gave them $1 million. The new Rotterdam board comes in and gets blamed for the previous board’s debacle.

The residents in Rotterdam are boiling hot and rightly so about that bad deal. The new board gets $750,000 of the million dollars back and is able to cancel the deal, and now the same residents are complaining about the $250,000.

Nobody thought that they would get anything back and be able to cancel that contract, but they did. Remember Evan Cristou is on the record saying that the Viaport deal was fiscally prudent, even with zero public input, and it did not have a purchase option. So now Rotterdam has options, including Viaport, and they are in a position of power.

I think it’s time that this board got the thanks and recognition it deserves rather than getting attacked by a vocal minority.

Bill Marincic

Schenectady

Destroying pipeline would be criminal



I’ve been gobsmacked since reading Cy Hersch’s Feb. 8 article, “How America took out the Nord Stream Pipeline,” on Substack. If true (And when has Mr. Hersch been wrong?), haven’t our president and his cohorts in this crime put our country at risk of retaliation?

Isn’t taking out critical infrastructure of another country an act of war? If planning occurred in 2021, charges set and ready to blow at Joe Biden’s command and without Congress being informed, what are we seeing here?

Remember Joe Biden’s promise to take out the Nord Stream if Russia invaded Ukraine. Also remember the escalated missile strikes — Ukraine fired on the Donbass preceding Russia’s invasion and which our media conveniently leaves out when they call it an “unprovoked war.”

Taking out the pipeline serves the profits of US LNG providers and those in Norway, but it jeopardizes the welfare of the American people. If true, Joe Biden, Victoria Nuland, Antony Blinken and Jake Sullivan are caught up in a crime and they should be held accountable for their actions.

What kind of example does this reveal to the rest of the world?

Is this the democracy and the “Rules Based Order” America professes?

Isn’t this the actions of ruthless and reckless power hungry individuals that have no regard for others?

Isn’t this an act of treachery, and aren’t these people traitors to their country?

Deborah Krol

Fultonham

