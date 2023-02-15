Porterfield launching mayoral Democratic primary campaign, set for June face off against McCarthy

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — City Council President Marion Porterfield will launch a Democratic primary challenge against incumbent Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy this summer, with a campaign kickoff event set for Thursday.

Porterfield, who was appointed to the council by McCarthy in 2012 and subsequently won re-election later that year, said that her decade of experience on the council has prepared her to assume the city’s top post.

“I’ve learned that communication is extremely important,” she said on Wednesday. “Making sure that you work closely with your community as well as individuals such as developers, people who come to the community to do different work and the staff at city hall. All of those things are really important. It’s important that we look at things comprehensively and take into consideration all of the views of individuals who are impacted or have input into what happens within our city.”

Porterfield, who first revealed her intention to run for mayor in an interview with the Times Union, said she will unveil a comprehensive five-year plan for the city at her campaign event on Thursday evening at Great Flats Brewing.

“Encompassed in that will be having the community be a part of that and developing that plan,” she said.

Porterfield was unanimously elected council president in January after being re-elected to a four-year term by voters in November.

McCarthy, who is running for a fourth mayoral term, said on Wednesday that he is anticipating a vigorous primary matchup with Porterfield on June 27 in advance of the Nov. 7 general election.

“I look forward to it,” McCarthy said. “It’ll create a clear choice for the voters. Do they want to continue the progress or do they want to go in a direction like the City Council where they really can’t make a decision? With the sidewalk program, that’s been out there for six years where they’ve talked about it. It’s frustrating when you can’t implement some of these things.”

While Porterfield spoke with McCarthy in January regarding her potential mayoral run, she said she did not inform the mayor this week she had made a decision to challenge him in the June primary.

“Back then we went out to lunch and she said I had done a great job as mayor but that she would be a stronger candidate for the Democratic Party,” McCarthy said.

Schenectady Democratic committee chair Tom Bellick said he was not surprised that Porterfield had chosen to announce a primary challenge to the sitting mayor.

“It’s Marion’s right to run, so she’s going to run,” Bellick said on Wednesday. “This is America.”

Porterfield declined on Wednesday to elaborate on the deliberations that led to her throwing her hat into the race.

“I don’t really want to get into the details of how I came to the decision, but this is where I am now,” she said.

City of Schenectady Republican Committee Chairman Matt Nelligan previously announced his mayoral candidacy on the GOP line for the general election.

McCarthy said on Wednesday that he expected Porterfield to make a bid for the Democratic nomination.

“She’s been talking about this for a very long period of time, trying to put together a slate of candidates,” he said. “So it’s surprised me that it’s been this long that it’s taken her to formally announce.”

