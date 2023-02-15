Soures leads Siena women’s lacrosse into 2023 season

Article Audio:

LOUDONVILLE — There’s no questioning that Mary Soures wanted to be back for one final year with the Siena women’s lacrosse program.

As Tuesday’s preseason practice for the Saints carried on behind her, a smiling Soures offered up the best evidence for the level of buy-in she possesses for a season that starts with a 4 p.m. non-conference game Thursday at Colgate.

“I am fully committed this year,” Soures said, “because I’m willing to live in a dorm.”

Yup, rather than staying in an apartment or townhouse, the fifth-year senior — able to play this season as her make-up for the canceled 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic — ended up living in a dormitory mostly filled with underclassmen for her final college year. For the preseason MAAC Player of the Year who could become Siena’s all-time leading goal scorer as early as against Colgate, it was “definitely a difficult decision” to decide whether to come back for one last season with the Saints, but also one she didn’t doubt after making.

“Honestly, lacrosse has just been so much fun these last four years,” Soures said, “and I’ll never forget my freshman year, being a part of the change that Abby Rehfuss and the other coaches had on this [program], and I’m just really excited for what this year could do to continue changing the program.”

Rehfuss, Siena’s sixth-year head coach who received a contract extension through the 2026 season this past offseason, is still seeking to bring the Saints their first-ever MAAC postseason championship. A Latham native, Rehfuss already is the program’s all-time winningest coach and owns more winning seasons with three than the program produced in its 21 seasons of varsity play before she took over.

A huge part of Rehfuss’ success, which has included two trips to the MAAC championship game, has been the performances of stars such as Soures. Despite needing to make up for the loss of Nicole McNeely — the program’s all-time leader in total points who played her fifth season last year — Rehfuss said the “hope” is that Siena is able to build around Soures in a way that makes it so the Rochester native doesn’t need to try to do too much.

“I think Mary’s a super-versatile, gifted athlete. She’s primarily played midfield for us, but can also just play on the attacking end. We’ll interchange what her responsibilities are throughout the game, and from game to game depending on what our needs are, but her role is the same,” Rehfuss said. “It’s just Mary doing Mary’s things — and not feeling like she’s got to take on the responsibility of other players. I think that’s going to be the key to her having another successful season.”

A year ago, a successful season saw Soures lead the MAAC in goals per game at 4.36. Her goals total of 61 set a single-season Siena record, and her first goal this year will match McNeely’s career record of 147. If Soures has a similar scoring season to 2022, she could end her college career as the first 200-goal scorer for a program that currently boasts eight 100-goal scorers.

“Mary earning the accolade of preseason Player of the Year is a real tribute to her and the body of work that she’s put together through her first four years here in a Siena jersey,” Rehfuss said. “But, now, it’s up to her to fulfill those expectations in that role. And I think she just needs to chip away one game at a time, just doing the little things that have gotten her to this point.”

Siena finished 10-8 and lost in the MAAC semifinals last year. This year, behind four-time defending conference champion Fairfield, Siena was picked to finish tied for second in the MAAC’s preseason poll along with Mount St. Mary’s. Besides Soures, senior Jenna Colabufo also made the preseason All-MAAC team for a Siena club that Soures said has the talent necessary to compete for a league championship.

“I think this year we have a lot of girls that just feel a little bit more confident to step up, and I think there’s a threat from every single offensive player on our team,” Soures said. “I’m just really excited to see what it’ll look like because everyone’s very confident this year.”

Categories: College Sports, Siena College, Sports