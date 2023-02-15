The Parting Schotts Podcast: Thoughts on Eagles’ Super Bowl loss; NBA roundtable with Kestecher, Reynolds

By Ken Schott
Four images: One football player, four basketball players and "The Parting Schotts Podcast" logo.

Clockwise: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks and Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns (The Associated Press photos)

Article Audio:
On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I reflect on his Philadelphia Eagles losing Super Bowl LVII to the Kansas City Chiefs.

I conduct an NBA roundtable ahead of this weekend’s All-Star Game. Joining me are Tim Reynolds, who covers the NBA for The Associated Press, and Marc Kestecher, the voice of the NBA on ESPN Radio. We touch on a variety of topics, including the NBA trade deadline and LeBron James breaking the NBA career scoring record.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

Contact Ken Schott by email at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @slapschotts.

Categories: Parting Schotts, Sports

