The Upstate Beat: Brilliant harmonies, instrumentation from Gibsons in new release

Now that 2023 is underway, we have new local music releases to highlight.

The Gibson Brothers, “Darkest Hour”

The Gibson Brothers, one of the most celebrated bluegrass acts in the country, still live locally, with singer-banjoist Eric Gibson based in the North Country and his brother Leigh, the singer-guitarist, long rooted here in Scotia.

Last month, the brothers and their all-star band released a new album, “Darkest Hour,” with all-original tracks grounded in themes of family, heartbreak and their upstate upbringing.

A follow-up to 2018’s “Mockingbird,” produced by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys in a lusher style, “Darkest Hour” is a return to the more stripped-down sound of the group’s live performances.

Dobro king Jerry Douglas — who has backed everyone from Ray Charles to Paul Simon and George Jones — was at the helm for this one, and he wanted to make a record The Gibson Brothers could actually play on the road.

Douglas hand-picked his favorite songs out of dozens that the brothers had written, and, despite a pandemic interruption, completed this album, which contains more brilliant brother-duet harmony and instrumental virtuosity on heartfelt tracks that roll adeptly from “country soul” (“I Go Driving”) to fiery bluegrass (“What a Difference A Day Makes” and “Dust”) to teary laments (“Heart’s Desire).

www.gibsonbrothers.com

Wes Seneca, “While Rome Burns”

We love mysteries. Wes is the alter-ego of a veteran Capital Region performer who chooses to remain anonymous on this one, although you may be able to puzzle out many clues along the breadcrumb trail.

Wes Seneca trades in what he calls “retro-electronica,” but his creator’s all-acoustic outfit is a multiple Eddie Award nominee that has performed at Caffè Lena and the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall with several albums to its credit.

The tracks on “While Rome Burns” were recorded as a way to stay busy and creative during the first months of the pandemic when schools were closed, and many businesses were shut down.

The mysterious Wes was concerned that fans of his acoustic group might hear these tracks and be wildly confused.

Astute listeners may be able to discern who he is by listening to the track “All for Me Grog,” a disco version of an Irish sailor’s song from the 19th century that musically quotes both “Row, Row, Row Your Boat” and Shannon’s 1983 dance hit “Let the Music Play.”

The influences here stretch from Germany’s Kraftwerk to Ohio’s DEVO on an album that ranges from the pastoral snyth of “Interstate” to the high-energy disco dance party of “While Rome Burns” to the sly groove of “No FUNk.” It’s all fun stuff.

www.wessenecamusic.com

The Week Ahead

— On Saturday at the Hollow Bar + Kitchen (79 N Pearl St., Albany), Capital Region group Haley Moley celebrates the release of a new album, “Everybody Wins,” with indie dance group Roost.World from Burlington, Natural Classics from Troy and a dance party with HONEY Collective DJs after the bands. 8 p.m.

— Heavy psychedelic rock trio King Buffalo from Rochester returns to the area for a show on Friday at Empire Underground (93 North Pearl St., Albany). The hard-riffing group, which combines swirling psychedelia, blues and stoner rock, is touring behind their fifth full-length album, the well-received “Regenerator.” 8 p.m.

— At Universal Preservation Hall (25 Washington St. Saratoga Springs) on Friday, performer Bradd Marquis channels the music and life of Sam Cooke through words and song, covering the soul singer’s birth as a preacher’s son in Clarksdale, Mississippi, to his rise as a pop icon and tragic death as he transformed into a social activist. 7:30 p.m.

— On the Sunday of President’s Day weekend, Opera Saratoga and Caffè Lena (47 Phila St., Saratoga Springs) host America Sings! The concert series recognizes that artists of color historically are underrepresented on the classical concert stage. The afternoon performance features two accomplished young classical artists: mezzo-soprano singer Cierra Byrd and pianist Juan Lázaro. 1 p.m.

Have more news about upcoming local music releases? Send it to Kirsten Ferguson at [email protected]

Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts