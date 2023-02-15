UAlbany men’s basketball beats UMBC to stop nine-game losing streak

Article Audio:

TROY — A slow start ended up in a big stop for the UAlbany men’s basketball team on Wednesday night.

The Great Danes trailed 7-0 at the beginning of an America East game against UMBC at Hudson Valley Community College, prompting Great Danes head coach Dwayne Killings to call a timeout just a minute and a half into the game.

UAlbany turned it around by the end of the first half and stayed in control in the second half to win 81-74, stopping a nine-game losing streak in the process.

The Great Danes improved to 2-11 in the conference and 7-21 overall, and the Retrievers fell to 7-6 and 17-11.

Jonathan Beagle had 12 points and 15 points for UAlbany, and Trey Hutcheson was 4-for-7 from 3-point range and scored 14 points.

“I didn’t live the way we executed at the end of the game, the last minute; I think they thought the game was over, but overall we played really well,” Killings said on the ESPN+ broadcast immediately after the game. “Jonathan played really well, and it was great to see Trey coming back, and making shots.”

UAlbany led 37-35 at halftime and led for the entire second half, pushing the margin to 10 points at 58-48 on a layup by Sarju Patel with 12:58 left.

UMBC got it down to 80-74 with 26 seconds left, and had a chance to cut into the lead more after a steal, but Jacob Boonyasith missed a jumper with 21 seconds left, and Hutcheson got the rebound.

