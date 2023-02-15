Years of work pay off for Capital Region-based band Haley Moley with release of ‘Everybody Wins’

Article Audio:

CAPITAL REGION – In some ways, Haley Moley’s first album, set for release Friday, was hard-won. After writing and recording it shortly before the pandemic, the Capital Region-based band ended up putting a hold on it and rerecording it last year.

Called “Everybody Wins,” it’s a synth-driven rock album with danceable beats and catchy, at times dark, lyrics. Its overarching new-wave style is mixed with influences from each of the band members, which include Jennifer Maher Coleman (vocals, keys) Paul Coleman (guitar) Andrea Thorpe (keys, guitar) Pat Thorpe (bass), and Mike Broomhead (drums).

The band began as a collaboration between Ballston Spa residents Jennifer and Paul in 2015. After they’d released a few tracks, Andrea, who was involved in the local electronic music scene came on board. Pat and Broomhead joined after that.

“We’re a band united by our love and history with house music or electronic music. We’re all either DJs or we have been in projects that were electronic-based and are about dance music,” Maher Coleman said.

However, one thing they are divided on is the Grateful Dead. Some of the band members are Deadheads and others are not.

“It’s a lot of cooks in the kitchen with a lot of different influences and it’s super fun and interesting what we come up with,” Maher Coleman said.

Over the years, Haley Moley’s sound remained rooted in electronic music, though it has edged further into the realm of rock. Its debut EP, “Object Permanence,” was released in 2017 and the band has continued to release music since then, though nothing quite on the scale of “Everybody Wins.”

“We’ve put out a couple of EPs in the past, but we’ve never put out a full album until now,” Maher Coleman said.

They started writing the 10-song album back in 2018.

“We actually recorded almost the whole thing in a separate recording session right before the pandemic with a different studio,” Maher Coleman said. “It just got scrapped during the pandemic. Everything just kind of went to pieces.”

Finally, last year, they were able to record it again, this time with Swordpaw in Troy. At that point, they’d written new songs to add to the album and refined some of the others they’d previously recorded.

“No Difference,” one of the last tracks on the record, changed perhaps most dramatically between the initial and final recording. It starts out with ominous guitar and then brightens as the keys come in and the pace picks up.

“Until a couple of months ago, the recording of it featured a harpsichord sound and everybody was really into it. For some reason, it seemed really strange to me,” Maher Coleman said. “That song has been through so many different permutations. It’s had so many different sounds put on and taken off. And at the very last minute, we re-recorded it to not have that harpsichord sound and just to have this synthesizer sound that we ended up on it.”

“Deep Silence” speaks to the band’s strength of bringing together raucous, dance-worthy melodies with richly layered lyrics. The song is a character study, following a family man with big plans who neglects his personal relationships.

“Amy,” is another standout on the album and an anomaly for the band in that it’s a torch song.

“I think became actually one of our very favorites on the album,” said Maher Coleman, who penned all the lyrics heard on the album.

“I would say my personal favorite is ‘Somebody’s Fool’ and that might be because my penchant for synthesizers is well represented in that song more than any other one on the album. That’s another one that got rewritten a few times and has evolved into something quite different than it started out as,” Maher Coleman said.

In celebration of the album, Haley Moley will play The Hollow Bar + Kitchen in Albany on Saturday. It’ll be a bittersweet show as the band will soon be going on a hiatus with the Thorpes set to welcome a baby into their family later this spring.

The evening will also feature performances by Roost.World, Natural Classics and HONEY Collective DJs. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information visit haleymoley.bandcamp.com.

