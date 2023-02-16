$900K in unpaid parking violations identified in Schenectady, police say

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY – City police have identified approximately $900,000 in unpaid parking violations in the city and reminded residents Thursday that unpaid fines over a certain threshold can come with restrictions.

The department took to Facebook to give the number and indicate how those with unpaid violations can pay. The post did not offer a breakdown of the unpaid violations number.

Vehicles that have accumulated more than $300 in outstanding fines may be subject to tow and a state DMV registration hold imposed, the department wrote.

Those with overdue violations can pay them at the police department on Liberty Street between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or by phone during the same hours at 518-382-5211. They can also be paid online at schenectadyparking.rmcpay.com.

