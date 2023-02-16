A player prop and money line on NBA’s final day before All-Star break: Best bets for Feb. 16

Article Audio:

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Thursday, Feb. 16:

TOP PLAY

The play: NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards UNDER 2½ 3-pointers made

The odds/bet: +132 ($20 to win $26.40)

The book: FanDuel Sportsbook

Time/TV: Wizards at Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (NBA League Pass)

Our take: With just three NBA games tonight as the league heads into the All-Star break, we’re diving into player props to find our top play.

There’s something smelly about this line, but I’m still biting. Edwards had a great game against Utah on Feb. 8, draining four 3-pointers en route to 31 points. But here’s the thing: That’s the only time in his past seven games that Edwards would have gone over this line of 2½ treys. He’s driving to the basket more and shooting less from 3 — since Mike Conley joined the team at the trade deadline, Edwards has actually only averaged 3.5 attempts from 3.

So this line seems inflated quite a bit, especially when you consider you’re getting plus odds on the under. The public loves to bet overs, we know that, but the Wizards’ defense isn’t particularly susceptible to giving up a lot of open 3s — they’re middle of the pack in the NBA, maybe slightly better — so there’s no way you can bet the over here. We’ll take a shot at another night spent inside the arc for Anthony Edwards.

NBA MONEY LINE

The play: NBA, Los Angeles Clippers money line over Phoenix Suns

The odds/bet: -108 ($10.80 to win $10)

The book: FanDuel Sportsbook

Time/TV: 10 p.m. (TNT)

Our take: The very last NBA action before six days off takes place in Phoenix, which is still counting the days until Kevin Durant can take the court.

The Suns actually have gotten hot (OK, OK, pun intended) without him, winning five of their past six, a stretch that started with an impressive win in Boston and also includes a road win over Durant’s old team, the Brooklyn Nets.

But this is a good spot for the Clippers, who are also jockeying for playoff position and should be at full strength tonight. In previous losses to the Suns this season, L.A. was without Kawhi Leonard in both games and without both him and Paul George for one. Leonard’s presence should keep Devin Booker in check, and the Clippers can kick-start their own finishing stretch with a road victory here.

When Durant returns and if both teams stay healthy, this would be a juicy playoff series. For now, take the team that’s at full strength to gain another game in the standings.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Wednesday’s best bets

College basketball: Tennessee (-3) over Alabama (WON $30)

PGA: Justin Thomas top 10 at Genesis Invitational (pending)

Wednesday’s profit/loss: +$30 (1-0, 1 pending)

Total for the week: +$68 (3-2, 1 pending)

Total for February: +$5 (13-15, 1 pending)

Total for 2023: -$162.50 (38-49, 1 pending)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

