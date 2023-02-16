‘Amazing’: Mohonasen music teacher receives letter back from ‘humbled’ Lin-Manuel Miranda

Article Audio:

ROTTERDAM – Music teacher Renee Poutre’s mailbox at Mohonasen’s Bradt Primary School is often stuffed with memos and flyers about school events.

A letter from Lin-Manuel Miranda has never been in the mix, at least not until this week.

“Seeing that was shocking,” said Poutre, who has been teaching in the Mohonasen Central School District for 17 years.

She had written a letter to the actor/songwriter, who is known for the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton,” as well as “In the Heights” and other works, last year letting him know how much her students loved his music.

Just under a year later, a letter signed by Miranda showed up in her mailbox. It read:

“Renee,

Thank you kindly for your sweet and thoughtful letter; your support means the world! I was humbled to read how the music inspired your students. Please extend to your students my warmest regards and wishes for their bright, successful future. Thank you for the work that you do and the time and energy you give these kids!

Siempre,

Lin-Manuel”

“It was amazing. It didn’t just get lost in the shuffle,” Poutre said.

It all started with a March Madness bracket of the best Disney songs that middle school-aged students in Lori Giattino’s development skills class had put together. Poutre was teaching music in Giattino’s class last year and as part of each lesson last March, the class would vote on their favorite Disney songs, which ranged from music from “The Lion King” to newer songs from “Encanto” and “Moana.”

“Surface Pressure” from “Encanto” was eventually crowned the winner, with several other songs by Miranda listed as top contenders.

“That song gives me chills when I hear it and I think a lot of the kids in this day and age relate to it. They’re under a lot of pressure in all different ways and for all different reasons,” Poutre said.

After hearing that Miranda had responded back to fan mail from other teachers and students, Poutre decided to send the composer a letter toward the end of March 2022.

“Every day I’d check the mailbox. Then the summer came and I said, ‘maybe in the fall I’ll have a letter in my mailbox.’ That came and went so I lost a little hope. I said ‘he’s a busy guy. I’m probably one of a billion people who write to him.’ So when I walked in yesterday and checked my mailbox [and] my letter was there I was shaking,” Poutre said.

“I just couldn’t believe that .. . he took the time and really read my letter and wrote directly to me about the students,” Poutre said.

While she’s not in touch with her former students, she sent the letter out to their teachers.

“As soon as I got this letter, I reached out to my whole music department, I reached out to Lori Giattino, who was the teacher, and they shared it with the students,” Poutre said.

The letter arrived just about a month before Miranda’s “Hamilton” will make its way back to Proctors, with shows running from Tuesday, March 14 – Sunday, March 26.

