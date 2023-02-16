Bass Pro Shops plans ‘destination retail store’ Clifton Park

Article Audio:

CLIFTON PARK – Bass Pro Shops plans to open a new “destination” Outpost retail store in Clifton Park and is expected to submit an application to the town in the coming weeks.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s announced plans for a 70,000-square-foot outdoor store at the spot of the former Northstar Chevrolet near Exit 9. It’s expected to open next year, the company said.

The town planning process is expected to start soon, Clifton Park Supervisor Phil Barrett said Wednesday.

“They’re [Bass Pro Shops] planning to make an application to the town in the next few weeks,” Barrett said. “There will be a very thorough planning review process. And, as the application moves through that process, the timeline and the plans that the company has for construction will become more clear to everyone, that’s the next step.”

The Clifton Park location would be its fourth in New York and it would feature a unique design like its other Bass Pro Shops, officials said. The store also will include localized imagery. The store is expected to employ more than 115 people, the company said.

“Overall it’s a very successful, national brand,” Barrett said. “Just judging by the response to the announcement that they are interested in building a store here in Clifton Park, has been incredible.”

Barrett noted his Facebook post about Bass Pro Shops had been shared over 550 times, highlighting the interest in the business coming to the town.

In a statement provided in a release, Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris noted Clifton Park’s proximity to the Adirondacks.

“The Adirondacks have played a huge role in our nation’s sporting heritage and our country’s world-leading history of conservation. We are honored to open our newest Bass Pro Shops in Clifton Park,” Morris’ statement reads. “This location will not only pay tribute to the region’s past, but will proudly outfit the sportsmen, women and families who continue to enjoy the Adirondacks today. For that, we are humbled, excited and deep down proud.”

After meeting with the company, Barrett said he believes the company is not only pleased with the site they have selected for the new retail store but also the town’s planning efforts and the successful business economy in and around Route 9.

“It’s another opportunity for a significant redevelopment project at Exit 9,” Barrett said. “We’ve had many, the first one was Boscov’s back in the early 2000s, and here we are two decades later and we’ve have three more redevelopment projects.”

