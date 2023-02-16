EDITORIAL: Legislation on parole requires careful balance

Article Audio:

We’ve seen with bail reform what happens when state lawmakers push through compassionate public safety legislation without thinking through the societal and political ramifications.

They shouldn’t make the same mistake with parole reform.

Because it involves public safety and compassion, caution should apply to legislation related to parole, the process by which those who have served time in prison are eligible for release before serving out their maximum sentences.

Right now there are more than 200 individual pieces of legislation proposed this session related to parole. Two of the most prominent are the Fair and Timely Parole Act and the Elder Parole bill.

The bills are designed to look at parole more closely to decide whether it’s being applied appropriately for an individual’s conduct and amount of time served.

The Fair and Timely Parole Act would allow parole boards to release an inmate based on behavior and merit. Right now, parole boards often rely heavily on the heinousness of the crime committed and put much less emphasis on the changes the person has made to themselves since committing the crime and how they’ve led their lives since during their time in prison.

Advocates say changing the emphasis would be fairer to inmates who’ve led good lives in prison and give them hope and inspiration to change their behavior to be eligible for early release.

The Elder Parole bill would make anyone over age 55 who has served 15 years of a sentence automatically eligible for a parole hearing, even if it occurs before the individual has served the minimum term of their sentence.

The premise behind the bill is that older inmates generally pose less of a threat to society than younger inmates and therefore should be considered for earlier release once they reach a certain age. Older inmates also often have more health issues that are costly to the state, so releasing older inmates early could save taxpayers money.

The two bills were the subject of demonstrations at the state capitol on Tuesday, with two groups with seemingly disparate interests advocating for the legislation — crime victims and former prisoners.

When lawmakers review these bills, they must include enough safeguards to ensure that inmates are treated fairly and that their records of conduct considered appropriately when they become eligible for parole. But lawmakers also have to make sure their desire for compassion and fairness doesn’t needlessly put the public in danger from inmates who should not be released early.

That means looking at studies on the new parole concepts and the theories behind them, considering the experiences in New York and other states, and writing the bill in such detail so that it can’t be misinterpreted or misapplied, as the bail reform law has been.

It’s wrong to go so far with the bills that the state is unfairly denying freedom to inmates who have earned early release. It’s also wrong to bend so far that they put the public’s safety in danger.

That’s the challenge of promoting such legislation.

It’s not a task that should be rushed or taken lightly.

